KALIDA – The annual Kalida Pioneer Days volleyball tournament was held on Saturday with Wayne Trace posting a fourth-place finish in the eight-team invitational.

Liberty Benton claimed the championship with wins over Delphos St. John’s, Wayne Trace and Kalida on the day while the Wildcats took second after defeating both Lima Bath and St. Marys.

