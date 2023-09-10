KALIDA – The annual Kalida Pioneer Days volleyball tournament was held on Saturday with Wayne Trace posting a fourth-place finish in the eight-team invitational.
Liberty Benton claimed the championship with wins over Delphos St. John’s, Wayne Trace and Kalida on the day while the Wildcats took second after defeating both Lima Bath and St. Marys.
St. Marys placed third with victories over Fairview and Wayne Trace while the Raiders finished fourth after defeating North Central.
Completing the field were Fairview (fifth), Delphos St. John’s (sixth), Lima Bath (seventh) and North Central (eighth).
In the opener of the day for the Lady Raiders, Wayne Trace bounced back from a 25-23 defeat in the first set to post a 25-10 game two victory and a 25-15 third set win to get past North Central.
Against the Williams County Eagles, Amber Stoller recorded three kills, four assists, three blocks and two digs with Kacy Hornish adding a dozen assists, four kills, nine digs and an ace. Careen Winans chipped in three slams, four digs and an ace while Torree Sinn posted nine slams and a block. Kathleen Stoller also had an ace for Wayne Trace.
Paige Alber totaled 13 assists, seven aces and five digs in the match with Lexi Moore contributing nine kills and five blocks. Kaitlin Slade also posted two digs, one assist and an ace and Caroline Winans chipped in two assists, 14 digs and an ace. Harper Myers finished with eight kills, three aces and two digs.
The semifinals saw Wayne Trace take on eventual champion Liberty Benton with the Eagles recording a 25-13, 25-13 win over the Lady Raiders.
Against the Hancock County Eagles, Alber chipped in four assists, two aces and five digs with Lorie Sinn getting one ace while Moore totaled three kills, one dig and one block. Riley Hildebrand finished with one kill and one dig while Kaitlin Slade posted one dig and Myers added four kills.
Hornish dished out seven assists to go along with four digs and a block and Caroline Winans totaled four digs and a kill. Amber Stoller picked up one dig and one assist with Careen Winans adding one kill, one ace, five digs and one block. Torree Sinn aided the Wayne Trace cause with three kills, one dig and one block.
In its final match of the day, Wayne Trace dropped a 25-15, 25-16 decision to St. Marys as the Raiders took fourth place.
Moore recorded two kills, one dig and one block and Careen Winans finished with three kills, one ace, four digs and one block. Slade picked up seven digs and an ace and Caroline Winans finished with two digs, one assist and one kill.
Torree Sinn led the way with seven kills and one dig and Hildebrand chipped in a kill with Lorie Sinn contributing two digs. Alber dished out eight assists to go along with five digs and an ace and Myers totaled four kills and two digs. Hornish added nine helpers, three digs and three kills.
