Emma Bowersock of Lincolnview swings at a ball against Ada on Thursday night. (Pat Agler/CherryRoad Media)
MIDDLE POINT — The power-hitting Lincolnview volleyball team swept visiting Northwest Conference foe Ada handily Thursday evening.
The Lady Lancers improved to 7-4 overall and 1-1 in the NWC with the 25-12, 25-21, 25-19 victory. The Lady Bulldogs record fell to 7-4 overall and 1-1 in the NWC after the defeat.
Just a week into the league slate, only Crestview (7-1, 2-0 NWC) and Bluffton (11-2, 1-0) remain unbeaten in conference play.
“Lincolnview had tough hitters,” said Ada veteran head coach Kyleigh Woodruff. “It was a hard-fought match with great saves. We played hard and had great hustle.”
Emma Bowersock led the attack for Lincolnview with 18 kills, 18 digs and a block. Ashlyn Price added 43 assists and Brooklyn Byrne had four total blocks.
Ada junior Tessa Griffith knocked down seven kills, made nine digs and came up with one block. She also served one ace.
Senior hitter Daicy Robinson hit two kills and made one block.
Sophomore middle Anna Conley drilled three kills and made one block.
Junior libero Jenna Bassitt mustered up 20 digs.
Ada senior setter Autumn Andreasen passed out 16 assists. She also came up with eight digs and one block. Freshman Brooklyn Andreasen added two kills.
Bulldog senior hitter Mariah King amassed four kills and eight digs.
Lincolnview also won the junior varsity match in two sets to hand the 10-1 Bulldog reserves their first defeat of the season.
Lincolnview hosts WBL power Shawnee (10-1) Saturday morning in a non-league match.
