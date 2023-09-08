HAVILAND – Coming off its annual Van Wert County Fair layoff, Crestview traveled to rival Wayne Trace for a non-league volleyball match.
The Lady Knights didn’t miss a beat Thursday night as Crestview cruised to a 25-11, 25-11 and 25-14 win over the Raiders to improve to 4-1 on the season.
Crestview head coach Tammy Gregory was pleased with the way her squad responded to the layoff.
“You never know how kids are going to handle several days off with no matches,” commented the Lady Knight mentor. “This is a veteran group though and they have been through it before and know what it takes. They came out tonight ready to play and we were able to put together some solid games against a scrappy Wayne Trace team.”
Myia Etzler had a solid night for the Lady Knights, totaling 13 kills on the evening to go along with one ace and two blocks.
Cali Gregory added a dozen slams and picked up 20 assists to go along with seven digs.
“Our balance has been a strength for us,” continued the Knight head coach. “You can’t focus on one girl because we have other players who can step up and make plays. The chemistry in this group is very good and they are a lot of fun to be around.”
The Lady Knights also got nine kills from Adelyn Figley with Emily Lichtle dishing out ten assists. Ellie Kline picked up 15 digs for Crestview and recorded three aces with Josie Kulwicki posting seven digs and one ace.
“Our defense was very good tonight,” commented the Crestview head coach. “We have talked with the girls about playing good defense because it can be the difference in the match.”
Kacy Hornish recorded seven assists, eight digs, four blocks and three kills for Wayne Trace with Harper Myers chipping in two kills, one assist and five digs.
Careen Winans recorded two kills and one block with Caroline Winans adding two assists and three digs. Amber Stoller also contributed a pair of slams and Kaitlin Slade finished with six digs.
Lexi Moore also aided the Lady Raider cause with three kills and four blocks while Paige Alber totaled four assists and six digs. Torree Sinn posted four slams for Wayne Trace.
Wayne Trace picked up the win in the junior varsity contest, defeating the Knights by scores of 19-25, 25-6 and 25-18.
