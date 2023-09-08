HAVILAND – Coming off its annual Van Wert County Fair layoff, Crestview traveled to rival Wayne Trace for a non-league volleyball match.

The Lady Knights didn’t miss a beat Thursday night as Crestview cruised to a 25-11, 25-11 and 25-14 win over the Raiders to improve to 4-1 on the season.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.