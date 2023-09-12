ROCKFORD — Crestview started slow on the eve of their conference opener, but finished strong in a four-set win over Parkway on Monday night.
The Lady Knights battled back after losing the first set to the Parkway 20-25 and took the next three sets 25-19, 25-22 and 25-18.
Crestview led all the way up until the 15th point in the opening set.
A missed serve tied things up, then Cami Lagenkamp smashed an ace to give Parkway their first lead.
The two teams tied again at 16, then Parkway ripped off six of the next eight points to open up a 22-18 lead.
A kill from Brittyn Bruns ended the set at 25-20. Bruns recorded a team-high 11 kills for the Lady Panthers.
In the second second set, Parkway grabbed the first point, but the Lady Knights scored the next three and never looked back.
Parkway battled back to 11-10, then Myia Etzler led the Knights on an 8-1 run with three kills and a block for a point along the way.
Etzler finished the night with a game-highs in kills (20) and blocks for points (7).
Crestview followed a 25-19 second set victory with a down to the wire 25-22 win in set three.
The Lady Knights were in front all the way until point 11, then Parkway stayed in front for the next four until Cali Gregory tied the score at 15 with a kill.
Gregory recorded 12 kills, 30 assists and four aces in the contest.
Additional ties ensued at points 18, 19, 20 and 21 until an Adelyn Figley kill accounted for the final lead change. Gregory followed with an ace and the Lady Knights ended the set with back-to-back kills from Figley and Etzler.
Crestview quickly opened up an 8-2 lead in the final set.
Parkway fought back to 18 all on a kill from Bruns, but the Lady Knights scored six stright points to close out the 25-18 set.
For Crestview, Josie Kulwicki, Kaci Gregory and Ellie Kline combined to go 44-of-47 on serves with four aces. Kline also contributed 21 digs and Haley McCoy blocked five balls for points.
The Lady Panthers got 25 digs from Emmery Temple, 15 assists from Bryn Schoenleben and nine kills from Colbie Smith.
Parkway (6-3, 1-1 MAC) visits Wapak on Tuesday night before returning to confrence action on Thursday night against Versailles.
Crestview (5-1) returns to the court on Tuesday night against county rival Lincolnview to open NWC play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.