Adessa Alvarez of Crestview controls the ball against Ada on Monday night. (DHI Media/Pat Agler)
(DHI Media/Pat Agler)
CONVOY – The visiting Ada girls soccer team used a balanced offense to defeat Crestview 6-1 in a Northwest Conference match Monday evening.
The Bulldog girls built a 5-0 lead by halftime, and the teams played to a 1-1 tie in the second half. Addison Williman netted the lone Lady Knight goal after intermission.
Crestview dropped to 1-5 overall and 0-2 in the NWC after the defeat.
Ada improved its overall record to 4-1-2, and evened its NWC mark at 1-1 with the win.
“It was a good night for us,” said Ada second-year head coach Doug Dewese. “We got everyone on the field and involved in the offense. It was also our first league win since the 2020 season.”
Bulldog senior Ella Marshall and junior Lexi Poling each netted two goals to pace the Ada offense. Marshall also passed out two assists.
Bulldog senior Olivia Burkhart and freshman Kenley Poling tallied one goal apiece.
Kailey Wagner dished out two assists, while Burkhart and Karmen Hall each passed out one assist.
Knight keeper Ella Lamb made 20 saves and Adessa Alvarez had one assist.
Bulldog senior keeper Katie Sizemore stopped four of the five Knight shots on goal.
Crestview hosts winless Ft. Jennings (0-7-1) in a non-league match Thursday at 5 p.m.
The Lady Bulldogs (0-0-1 North Central Ohio Soccer Association) visit perennial power Liberty-Benton (6-1, 1-0 NCOSA) Wednesday, September 13.
