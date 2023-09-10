VAN WERT — Crestview dominated a Saturday afternoon match against Van Wert with a 13-0 victory over the Lady Cougars.

Addie Williman netted five goals and one assist for the Lady Knights. Ellie Ward chipped in a hat trick and one assist, and Ella Lamb added a pair of goals.

