VAN WERT — The Lady Cougars made things close early, but ultimately weren't able to keep up with Paulding during a season-opening sweep on Monday night.
Final scores for the match were 25-20, 25-13 and 25-18.
Although Van Wert led only a few times throughout the evening, they managed to take a late lead at 20-19 in the opening set before the Lady Panthers ripped off six straight points to close out the set.
Jordanne Blythe led the charge in the opening set with three kills, one ace and a stuff block that went for a point. Her ace grazed the top of the net and dropped in the front court to give Van Wert their only lead of the first set at 20-19.
After that, Blythe missed a serve to make it 20-20, Addison Pease aced the 21st point and Brianna Bermejo smashed a kill for point 22.
Two balls that weren't returned and one ball long of the back line from Claire Benner handed the set to Paulding.
Set two belonged to the Panthers from the jump.
After a 3-3 tie, the visitors ripped off six straight points and the set was never close again.
Paulding went up 10 on a net ball from Blythe (20-10). Bermejo eventually ended things with a game-point kill at 25-13.
The Panthers scored four of set three's first five points and Van Wert answered with four consecutive points to tie things at five.
It wouldn't last for the Lady Cougars, however, as the Lady Panthers erupted for each of the next seven points.
Bermejo again paced Paulding in the final set with five kills before Lucy Breier locked up the win with a kill at 25-18.
Paulding (1-0) returns to the court tomorrow night against Crestview.
The Lady Cougars (0-1) are also back in action on Tuesday night against cross-county rival Lincolnview.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.