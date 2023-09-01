SPENCERVILLE — Delphos St. John's made the short trip down Route 66 on Thursday evening for a non-league tilt with the Spencerville Bearcats looking to remain unbeaten, and for the second consecutive game, the Blue Jays failed to score.
However, feisty goal keeping from Evie Vonderwall prevented the Bearcats from making a mark on the scoreboard as well, leaving the two teams at a 0-0 draw.
Vonderwall defended eight shots, earning her third shutout of the campaign. Spencerville keeper Jenna Wannemacher also held her ground throughout the night, keeping the Lady Jays scoreless on 14 shots.
“Evie plays with such confidence in the net,” St. John's head coach Emma Pohlman said. “She plays a big leadership role on our team and does a great job directing our defense.”
Delphos St. John's controlled the tempo and offensive attack for much of the contest which began to wear on the Bearcats near the end of the game, but Wannemacher stood tall.
“I thought we possessed the ball well and improved at looking for opportunities," said Pohlman. "I think in the last five minutes we really stepped up and put the pressure on."
After back-to-back scoreless draws, the Blue Jays' aim is to continue to work hard and stick to the game plan they've built during the summer.
“We've had two games in a row where our opponent has had a lot on defense and we're just trying to find those gaps," said Pohlman. "We have to get some creativity going to get more shots on goal.”
Delphos St. John's (3-0-2) hosts Kalida Saturday morning, while Spencerville (0-3-1) returns home to host Ottoville the same day.
