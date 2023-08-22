SPENCERVILLE — Spencerville went over the .500 mark for the first time this season with a four-set victory on Monday night over non conference opponent Lima Senior.
“It was amazing to watch the front row tonight and my back row provided coverage with all of those tips and blocks,” said Spencerville head coach Keeley Layman.
The opening set belonged to the hosts. Spencerville went on a 10-0 scoring run that forced Lima Senior to take a timeout. The Bearcats never looked back after that as they picked up the opening set victory at 25-11.
However, Lima Senior found their response in the second set. Both teams played even until the visitors went on a 9-3 run that took the score from 12-9 to 21-12 before they went on to win the set 25-14.
Spencerville never led the third set by more than four points, but turned a 20-16 deficit into a tie at 20 that included an ace from Analese Hannah. Both teams traded a pair of kills that left the game tied at 24. An ace by Allison Post gave the Cats a 25-24 advantage before a side out ended the set to make it a 2-1 series.
“In the second set their heads were down, so I told them to just go out and play like we did the first set and they worked together after that,” said Layman.
Spencerville carried that momentum into the fourth set as a pair of kills, followed by an ace from Kaitlyn Keller made it 3-0 before the visitors rallied to even it up. An attack by Hannah regained the Bearcat lead before the Spartans went in front 9-8.
Keller was able to steer the Lady Bearcats in the right direction with a kill to make it 16-13 before she delivered the final punch. A kill by Keller also put Spencerville up 24-20 before a side out sealed the match victory.
“She kept her composure and knocked it out for us,” said Layman of Keller.
Spencerville (2-1) is back in action against Ridgemont on Tuesday.
