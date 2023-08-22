Spencerville Logo.jpg

SPENCERVILLE — Spencerville went over the .500 mark for the first time this season with a four-set victory on Monday night over non conference opponent Lima Senior.

“It was amazing to watch the front row tonight and my back row provided coverage with all of those tips and blocks,” said Spencerville head coach Keeley Layman.

