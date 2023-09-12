ADA — The visiting Spencerville volleyball team lost to Ada in straight sets in the Northwest Conference opener Tuesday evening.
The Lady Bearcats fell to 3-5 overall and 0-1 in the NWC with the 25-17, 25-13, 25-22 loss.
The Lady Bulldog record improved to 7-3 overall and 1-0 in the NWC after the victory.
“I thought we played well together as a team,” said Ada head coach Kyleigh Woodruff. “Spencerville has some nice hitters, especially the freshman (Briley) Cook. They were scrappy and kept the ball in play."
Ada won the first set 25-17 and jumped to an 11-7 lead early in game two. Mariah King smacked a kill off a Bearcat block, then Daicy Robinson found an opening on the side with a clean kill.
Bulldog freshman Dailah Preston fired a service winner to make it 16-8, prompting a Bearcat timeout. A hitting error long was followed by an Ada serve into the net.
Ada senior Autumn Andreasen hit a tip that found the right sideline, followed by a Bearcat kill by 16. Another Andreasen tip kill advanced the margin to 20-10.
Ada won two long rallies, followed by a big smash from Tess Griffith. A clean kill by Spencerville junior Kelsey Lee stopped the Ada run at 23-11. Another outside smash by Griffith made it set point. Lee then served an ace.
Ada sophomore Anna Conley ended the set 25-13 with a clean kill.
In set three the Bearcats jumped out to a 4-1 lead. Robinson angled a clean kill to the sideline. Cook nailed a sideline smash, followed by a Bearcat block kill.
Conley aimed a clean kill to the open center but the Bearcats won a long rally. Andreasen rifled a service winner to tie it 7-7, and Griffith gave the hosts their first lead with a big kill.
A serve just long retied the score at eight. Lee fired an ace as the visitors edged ahead 12-9. A Preston kill pulled Ada within 12-10. Griffith rifled a pair of service winners to tie it.
King’s cross-court smash landed on the sideline to put the hosts on top, 15-13. Spencerville answered with a 3-0 flurry to regain the lead.
A Robinson smash tied it again at 16-16. A Bearcat hit sailed just long, then a serve error gave Ada an 18-17 edge.
A Cook block kill tied it 18-all. The Bulldogs won two rallies to forge in front 20-18 and prompt a Bearcat timeout. Griffith fired a huge kill to the backline, then hit just barely long to make it 21-19.
At 22-20, a big Bearcat block kill try went just wide. Defensive specialist Josie Phillips served Ada to match point at 24-20, followed by a clean Cook kill.
The Bearcats won a long rally to stay alive. After another long rally, Robinson rose up for a clean block kill to win the set 25-22 and clinch the match.
Senior hitter Robinson knocked down a team-high nine kills and made one block on the match-clincher. Hustling junior Griffith hammered seven kills and came up with 11 digs. She also served an ace.
Sophomore middle Anna Conley knocked down a career-high nine kills and added one block.
Junior libero Jenna Bassitt mustered up a career-high 43 digs.
Ada senior setter Andreasen passed out 28 assists. She also hustled up nine digs, hit five kills and served an ace while making one block.
Senior southpaw hitter King drilled four kills. Phillips came up with 11 digs, while Alyssa Madison made 10 digs. Preston added a pair of aces.
The Ada reserves also won 2-0 to improve to 10-0 this season.
