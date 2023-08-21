SPENCERVILLE — The Spencerville school board approved the hiring of former assistant Tanner Koverman on Tuesday evening to take over as head baseball coach.
Koverman takes over the reigns of a program he once suited up for, which he said makes this opportunity a dream come true for him.
“It’s a huge blessing to get my first head coaching job at my alma mater,” said Koverman. “From the time I graduated, I’ve had visions for this program and to finally get a chance to make my mark is all I’ve ever wanted.”
Koverman takes over for Norm Koenig who resigned following the 2023 season after leading the Bearcats to a record of 11-36 during his two years.
Koverman served as Koenig's varsity pitching coach the last two seasons.
“I’ve learned a lot in my two years with Norm," said Koverman. "His organizational skills have made everything easier for me. He’s been my biggest fan and supporter in all of this.”
Koverman also said that this opportunity wouldn’t be possible if it wasn’t for the support from his family and friends.
“I've been really lucky with all the support I have received in all of this," said Koverman. "Without my brother and dad, I don’t know that any of this is possible. Both of them took me under their wing and made me the person I am today when it comes to baseball.”
Koverman takes over a squad that is searching for their first NWC crown since 2016 and their first winning season since 2017.
“This offseason has to be our hardest working offseason to date," said Koverman. "From building a new culture, to developing leaders and growing the youth program. There’s no way to sugar coat it, there are a lot of areas that we as a program need to grow. It all starts with me and my staff.”
