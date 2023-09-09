CONVOY – Crestview used a potent offense and stingy defense to crush Ada 47-9 in the Northwest Conference opener on Friday night in Convoy.
The Knights raced to a 35-3 lead at halftime behind a 21-0 second period, and rolled to the win.
Crestview avenged their loss to Ada last year and improved to 3-1 overall and 1-0 in the NWC with the decisive win. Ada fell to 2-2 overall and 0-1 in the NWC after dropping the league lidlifter.
Intense Crestview rode a powerful ground game to roll up just over 500 yards in total offense. The balanced Knights rushed for 323 yards and passed for 180 yards.
The tough Crestview defense limited the Bulldogs to 35 passing yards and 158 in total offense. Ada came into the game averaging 30.7 points per game, but was held 15 points below their previous lowest output of 24 points in a win over USV.
“Give Crestview credit,” said Ada third-year head coach Toby Smith. “They physically dominated the game. We needed to answer their physical play, and it was tough to do because of how hard they played. They're a good football team and deserved to win.”
Crestview jumped in front 6-0 early on a 33-yard scoring strike from junior quarterback Bryson Penix to senior wideout Kellin Putman. Hayden Perrott booted the extra point to make it 7-0.
Penix then connected with senior tight end Beau Eggleston for another touchdown, and Perrott’s second PAT made it 14-0.
The Bulldogs got on the board with a 30-yard field goal by junior Logan Jolliff to pull within 14-3 after the opening stanza.
Crestview then seized control with a 21-0 second period run. Senior Jaret Harting found paydirt with a 49-yard TD run.
Harting then hauled in a 28-yard TD aerial from Penix, with the point after making it 28-3.
Knight sophomore running back Braxton Leeth then found the endzone on an eight-yard scoring jaunt to advance the lead to 35-3 at the half.
Ada senior back Jalee Bolden opened the second half with a 15-yard TD run to cut the deficit to 35-9, but that was as close as Ada would get.
Crestview tacked on two more TDs to provide the final margin of 38 points.
Harting found paydirt on a 30-yard scoring run to extend the margin to 41-9 after three quarters.
Putman scored the last TD on a 21-yard screen pass from Penix in the fourth stanza.
Penix completed 12 of 17 passes for 201 yards and four TDs with one interception. He also rushed four times for 24 yards.
Putman grabbed three passes for 61 yards and one TD. Harting hauled in three receptions for 52 yards and a score. Eggleston snared five aerials for 41 yards and one TD. Leeth added one catch for 26 yards.
The Knights racked up 323 yards rushing on 22 carries (14.7 avg.). Harting rushed five times for 113 yards and two TDs. Isaac Kline netted 102 yards on just five carries.
Ada QB Levi Green completed four of 12 passes for 35 yards, with no scores and two interceptions.
The Bulldogs compiled just 158 yards in total offense on 50 plays, compared to 503 yards on 39 plays by the host Knights.
Bolden rushed for 90 yards and the only Ada TD on 17 carries (5.3 avg.). Green added 25 yards on 18 rushes. The Bulldogs netted 138 ground yards on 38 tries.
Crestview visits defending NWC champion Allen East next Friday. Struggling AE is 1-3 overall and 0-1 in league play after suffering a 21-0 loss at unbeaten Leipsic in week four.
Line score
Ada 3 0 6 0 - 9
Cvw 14 21 6 6 - 47
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.