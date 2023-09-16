Bryson Penix.JPG

Bryson Penix of Crestview runs for a touchdown against Allen East on Friday night. (Chris Howell/CherryRoad Media)

HARROD — Crestview traveled to the house of the Allen East Mustangs on Friday night and promptly handed the defending NWC champs a 51-28 loss to remain unbeaten in conference play.

The Knights survived a first half shootout 29-20, then ultimately took over in the second half on the shoulders of their ground game, along with a pair of turnovers from their defense.

Braxton Leeth ran for 159 yards and two touchdowns against the Mustangs. (Chris Howell/CherryRoad Media)
Kellin Putman caught a touchdown and ran for another against Allen East. (Chris Howell/CherryRoad Media)
Crestview's defense forced a safety and limited the Mustangs to just eight second half points. (Chris Howell/CherryRoad Media)

