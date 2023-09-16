HARROD — Crestview traveled to the house of the Allen East Mustangs on Friday night and promptly handed the defending NWC champs a 51-28 loss to remain unbeaten in conference play.
The Knights survived a first half shootout 29-20, then ultimately took over in the second half on the shoulders of their ground game, along with a pair of turnovers from their defense.
Bryson Penix, Braxton Leeth, Jaret Harting, Isaac Kline and Kellin Putman combined for 329 rushing yards and six touchdowns in the win. In all, Crestview racked up 529 yards of total offense.
“Our kids played hard tonight,” said Crestview head coach Cole Harting. “We ran the ball extremely well and we were efficient when we needed to pass. Bryson made some really good decisions early on and Jaret had some really good runs before he went down with an injury.”
“We’re definitely a run by committee team,” continued Harting. “When Jaret had to go out we had two really good running backs that stepped in and did really well for us.”
Harting exited the game at halftime with a calf strain. He logged 62 yards and a touchdown on eight carries in the first half.
When the third quarter hit, Braxton Leeth and Isaac Kline took over and dominated the Allen East defense.
Leeth finished the night with 159 yards and touchdown on 23 carries, (12 for 91 in the second half) and Kline added 70 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries.
“Our running game forces teams to load the box against us, then we can take shots to our athletes on the perimeter,” said Harting. “We have plenty of guys on the outside that can make plays for us and it showed tonight.”
On Friday night Crestview’s run game got the offense going early and finished off the Mustangs in the late moments.
The Knights forced a punt on Allen East’s first possession, then used 10 plays to go 55 yards for the game’s first touchdown. Leeth had five carries on the drive, setting up a 20-yard touchdown run on a reverse to Kellin Putman.
Allen East responded, and they did so in a hurry.
Trey Hensley took the ensuing kickoff 80 yards to the house, but a missed extra point left Crestview in front 7-6.
The Knights were forced to punt on their next possession and Allen East scored again, this time on 22-yard pass from Jackson Thompson to Carson Clum 12 seconds into the second quarter.
Thompson failed to convert the two-point conversion, leaving the score at 12-7.
It would be first and last time that Allen East held a lead in the game.
Just over four minutes and 11 plays later, Crestview regained the lead on a 14-yard touchdown run from Jaret Harting. Harting, Kline and Penix combined for 37 rushing yards on the drive.
After an Allen East three-and-out, Crestview scored again on a three-yard run from Penix.
The Knights forced another quick punt from the Mustangs and this time Penix hit Putman with a 41-yard strike, opening up a 29-12 lead. Putman finished the night with 124 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns.
“He’s a special player that can do it all for us,” said Harting. “He scored early and made a big catch late when we needed him to. We haven’t featured him as much as we’d like to, but he had some big moments tonight.”
Jack Hoel ran in a late 15-yard touchdown for Allen East to make it a 29-20 game at the break.
Crestview’s first possession of the second half ended in Mustang territory when Penix threw a pick to Ethan Young.
However, Braxton Leeth stepped up on the defensive side of the ball by forcing a safety and Penix made good on the turnover with a five-yard rushing touchdown four plays later. Leeth had three runs for 31 yards on the drive.
“That play was huge for us,” said Harting of Leeth’s forced safety. “I told the guys at halftime that Allen East is the defending league champ for a reason. They’re going to make plays and we have to respond. Getting that safety after turning the ball over was exactly what we needed.”
At the end of three, Crestview led 38-20.
On the second play of the fourth quarter, Hunter Jones picked off Thompson to set up another scoring drive.
Crestview took over on AE’s 45 and Penix hit Putman for a 50-yarder to set up a one-yard touchdown run from Kline.
Allen East scored once more on two-yard run from Hoel and Crestview’s final touchdown came on a six-yard run from Leeth.
For the Knights, Bryson Penix finished the game 12-of-18 for 200 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He added a pair of scores and 13 yards on the ground.
Jackson Thompson went 10-of-20 for 132 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Jack Hoel rushed for 132 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries.
Allen East is now 1-4 overall and 0-2 in NWC play. They’ll visit Columbus Grove (3-2, 2-0 NWC) on Friday.
Following the win, Crestview is 4-1 overall and 2-0 against conference opponents. They’ll return home to take on winless Delphos Jefferson (0-5, 0-2 NWC) on Friday.
“We don’t know much about Jefferson yet, but we’re going to prepare like we would any other week,” said Harting. “We’ll be ready to go on Friday.”
Line score
Crestview 7 22 9 13 - 51
Allen East 6 14 0 8 - 28
Scoring plays
First quarter
CV (6:42) Kellin Putman 20-yard touchdown run, Hayden Perrot extra point good, 7-0.
AE (6:28) Trey Hensley 80-yard kick return touchdown, Carson Clum extra point no good, 7-6.
Second quarter
AE (11:48) Carson Clum 22-yard catch from Jackson Thompson, 2-pt conversion no good, 12-7.
CV (8:32) Jaret Harting 14-yard touchdown run, Bryson Penix to Beau Eggleston 2pt conversion good, 15-12.
CV (6:07) Bryson Penix 3-yard touchdown run, Hayden Perrott extra point good, 22-12.
CV (2:07) Kellin Putman 41-yard touchdown reception from Bryson Penix, Hayden Perrott extra point good, 29-12.
AE (0:42) Jack Hoel 15-yard touchdown run, Jack Hoel 2pt run good, 29-20.
Third quarter
CV (6:22) Braxton Leeth safety, 31-20.
CV (4:53) Bryson Penix 5-yard touchdown run, Hayden Perrott extra point good, 38-20.
Fourth quarter
CV (10:02) Isaac Kline 1-yard touchdown run, Hayden Perrott extra point no good, 44-20.
AE (4:34) Jack Hoel 2-yard touchdown run, Jack Hoel 2pt conversion run, 44-28.
CV (0:58) Braxton Leeth 6-yard touchdown run, Hayden Perrott extra point good, 51-28.
