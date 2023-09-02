Beau Eggleston.JPG

Beau Eggleston of Crestview scores a touchdown against Wayne Trace on Friday night. (DHI Media/Chris Howell)

HAVILAND – It was a classic battle of two local rivals Friday night at Raider Field as the Crestview Knights posted their ninth straight victory over rival Wayne Trace with a 21-20 win in non-league football action.

The visiting Knights trailed on three different occasions in the contest but answered each time with a Hayden Perrott extra-point kick being the difference in the victory.

Hayden Perrott.JPG

Hayden Perrott nailed an extra point which turned out to be the difference in the game. (DHI Media/Chris Howell)
Penix Eggleston.JPG

Bryson Penix found Beau Eggleston for two touchdowns on Friday night. (DHI Media/Chris Howell)
Isaac Kline.JPG

Isaac Kline recovered a fumble and picked off Stoller in the second half. (DHI Media/Chris Howell)
Kyle Stoller.JPG

Kyle Stoller of Wayne Trace scores in the first quarter. (DHI Media/Chris Howell)

