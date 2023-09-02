HAVILAND – It was a classic battle of two local rivals Friday night at Raider Field as the Crestview Knights posted their ninth straight victory over rival Wayne Trace with a 21-20 win in non-league football action.
The visiting Knights trailed on three different occasions in the contest but answered each time with a Hayden Perrott extra-point kick being the difference in the victory.
It was a thrilling victory for first year Crestview head coach Cole Harting as his Knights improved to 2-1 overall.
“This was a great high school football game,” noted Harting. “The kids just kept battling and we were able to make some big plays there late in the game.”
Trailing 14-7 at halftime, Crestview took advantage of a Wayne Trace turnover to set up a game-tying score.
Following an Isaac Kline fumble recovery, the Knights took over at the Wayne Trace 37-yard line.
Jaret Harting started the possession with a 17-yard run to the Raider 20, the first of five straight rushes by Harting that moved Crestview down to the Wayne Trace five-yard line.
After a one yard run from Bryson Penix moved the Knights to the Raider four, Penix connected with Beau Eggleston on a shuffle pass that pulled Crestview within 14-13. Perrott then split the uprights on the extra point kick to even the game at 14-14 with 4:56 left in the third quarter.
Wayne Trace, though, responded.
The Raiders took the ensuing kickoff and put together an 11-play, 73-yard scoring drive to go back on top.
The key play of the drive was a 23-yard strike from Kyle Stoller to Hudson Myers that converted a second-and-eight and moved Wayne Trace to the Crestview 19-yard line.
Tucker Antoine then ran for six yards before two Kyle Stoller runs gave Wayne Trace a first down at the Knight seven-yard line. Two plays later, Tucker Antoine rumbled the final seven yards for a 20-14 Raider advantage. However, Wayne Trace’s extra point kick was off the mark to keep the Raider lead at six points with thirty seconds left in the third quarter.
“I thought we came out and did a lot of positive things,” commented Wayne Trace head coach Matt Holden. “However, we still make mistakes and don’t do the little things and those came back to haunt us tonight.”
Crestview went in front for the first time on its first possession of the final period.
A 40-yard pass from Penix to Eggleston provided the big play of the drive, moving the Knights to the Raider 15-yard line.
After both teams committed a penalty, Braxton Leeth recorded a four-yard gain that gave Crestview a first down at the Wayne Trace seven-yard line.
Another Leeth run moved the Knights to the three before the Crestview sophomore running back scampered the final trio of yards to even the game at 20-20 with 10:23 on the clock.
Perrott then put the Knights on top with the extra point kick as Crestview seized a 21-20 advantage.
Wayne Trace had a trio of opportunities from there to take the lead back but the Raiders were unable to take advantage.
Each of the first two possessions ended after a single first down as Cooper Wenzlick put together punts of 42 and 55 yards.
While the Raider offense was unable to produce points, Wayne Trace’s defense continued to give Wayne Trace chances.
The final opportunity for Wayne Trace came with 59 seconds left on the clock as the Raiders started their possession at the Crestview 48.
Following a sack of Kyle Stoller for a loss of nine yards, Kline then picked off a Stoller pass that sealed the Crestview win.
“He plays so hard,” Harting stated of Kline. “He isn’t the biggest kid but he just goes out and gives it everything he has for us.”
Jaret Harting topped the Crestview rushing attack with 107 yards on 21 carries while Leeth ran for 52 yards on 19 carries. Penix was 5 of 13 passing for 118 yards while Eggleston recorded four receptions for 68 yards.
Antoine finished with 61 yards on 15 attempts to pace Wayne Trace, which falls to 1-2 on the season. Kyle Stoller ended the night 17 of 27 passing for 141 yards with Dylan Hildebrand hauling in five receptions. Antoine and Brady Miller both recorded three catches.
Wayne Trace struck first in the contest, getting a 16-yard run from Kyle Stoller in opening a 7-0 lead at the 1:46 mark of the opening stanza.
The Knights tied the game with 4:45 on the second quarter clock as Penix hooked up with Eggleston on a 14-yard touchdown pass, converting on a fourth and goal situation.
Late in the second period, Wayne Trace took the lead back as Stoller connected with Hudson Myers for a seven-yard scoring strike that gave the Raiders a 14-7 advantage.
Jude Stoller and Kyle Stoller each had interceptions for Wayne Trace in the contest.
Both squads will open their respective conference play on Friday as the Raiders travel to Williams County to play Edgerton in a Green Meadows Conference battle. The Bulldogs are 1-2 on the season as well, having defeated Hilltop (46-12) while falling to Edon (28-26) and Montpelier (34-28).
Crestview returns home to welcome in Ada in the Northwest Conference opener for both schools. The Bulldogs are 2-1 on the season with victories over Upper Scioto Valley (24-22) and Buckeye Central (41-25) while the loss was to Riverdale (40-27).
