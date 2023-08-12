CONVOY — As is the tradition, Crestview and Van Wert squared off in the annual jamboree scrimmage on Friday night and the Knights outscored the Cougars 27-20 in the varsity portion of the final dress rehearsal.
Crestview quarterback Bryson Penix broke a 20-20 tie with 1:32 to go on a strike to Kellin Putman from 25 yards out, and on the ensuing drive, the Cougars were halted on a full extension interception in the endzone from Hunter Jones.
"We took care of what we needed to take care of tonight and I thought we looked sharp," said Crestview head coach Cole Harting. "We kept things very simple, but we executed and the kids played hard. That's all I can ask of them."
Penix finished the night an efficient 17 of 20 through the air for 192 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Putman (3 catches, 39 yards) and Wren Sheets (2 catches, 43 yards) caught both scores.
"He throws the ball and commands the offense really well," said Harting. "I trust him back there to make the right reads and distribute the ball to all of our athletes."
Jaret Harting (11 carries, 65 yards) and Braxton Leeth (8 carries, 21 yards) each added a touchdown on the ground.
Van Wert came out hot in the early minutes, but cooled off in the middle portion of the scrimmage while the Knights strung together some long drives.
"It was pretty evident today how many new starters we're breaking in. For us, it has to be a continual practice to get better and gain confidence," said Van Wert head coach Keith Recker. "I believe we'll see a ton of improvement week-to-week as we go on because we have a lot of new guys that need to get the experience."
Overall new Van Wert quarterback Brylen Parker went 6 of 10 on throws for 54 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.
"He's been limited in practice with a leg problem just because we didn't want to risk anything with him this early in the season," said Recker. "I think once he gets a full week of practice under him, he'll be sharper and his timing will be better."
Van Wert started off the night with an interception of Penix on the sixth play of the game's first drive. Cam Werts made the grab and later added a 65-yard kickoff return touchdown and 22-yard receiving touchdown.
The Cougars took over on Crestview's 38 and capped a four-play drive with a 11-yard touchdown from Parker to Conner Campbell. Campbell made the grab over his defender and came down with a toe-tap in the front corner of the endzone.
Crestview cut the lead to 7-6 on a 29-yard connection from Penix to Sheets.
The Knights forced a three-and-out, then used an eight-play drive to score again on a one-yard run from Leeth with less than a minute remaining in the first.
Harting set things up with a kick return to the Van Wert 45 and Beau Eggleston made a 27-yard catch that landed Crestview at the one (5 catches, 48 yards).
Van Wert answered with the 65-yard kick return touchdown from Cam Werts, which concluded the first quarter with the Cougars up 14-13.
"I'd say we need to clean up our penalties and our special teams," said Harting. "We didn't shine the best tonight in those areas, so I think if we can clean up those things it'll be huge for us moving forward."
On the first possession of the second quarter, the Knights manufactured a long 14-play sequence that ended in a one-yard touchdown run from Harting, who rushed for 41 yards on the drive.
His score put the Knights back up 20-13 with 6:38 to go.
It took Van Wert less than two minutes to find the endzone again.
Parker hit Campbell for two catches on the drive, then found Werts down the visitors sideline for a 22-yard touchdown. A missed extra point left the game tied at 20.
Penix then found Putman for the go-ahead score, and Jones picked off Parker on Van Wert's final possession.
Although it was a scrimmage, it was also the first time that first-year Crestview head coach Cole Harting faced his former team in game action.
"I have a ton of respect for those guys over there," said Harting. "I've been with them for so many years that those guys are my brothers. It was weird squaring up against them, but it was fun for me."
Crestview visits Parkway in week one, while the Cougars travel to Bryan for their regular season opener.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.