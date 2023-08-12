Bryson Penix

Bryson Penix of Crestview runs past a Van Wert defender on Friday night. (DHI Media/Pat Agler)

CONVOY — As is the tradition, Crestview and Van Wert squared off in the annual jamboree scrimmage on Friday night and the Knights outscored the Cougars 27-20 in the varsity portion of the final dress rehearsal.

Crestview quarterback Bryson Penix broke a 20-20 tie with 1:32 to go on a strike to Kellin Putman from 25 yards out, and on the ensuing drive, the Cougars were halted on a full extension interception in the endzone from Hunter Jones.

Braxton Leeth had 21 rushing yards and a touchdown for the Knights. (DHI Media/Pat Agler)
Cam Werts of Van Wert catches a touchdown on Friday night. (DHI Media/Pat Agler)
Brylen Parker of Van Wert throws a pass against Crestview. (DHI Media/Pat Agler)

