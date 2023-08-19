ROCKFORD — So far, so good for first-year Crestview head coach Cole Harting.
On Friday night in Rockford, the Knights maintained their possession of the rivalry trophy with a 41-27 victory over Parkway in Harting's debut.
While his team saw a few struggles in the later moments of the game, the Knights rode a 21-0 first half onslaught to keep the Panthers at arms length for the rest of the night.
“A win is a win for us and I’ll take it any way we can get one,” said Crestview head coach Cole Harting. “I’ve wanted to be a head coach for a while now, so having the opportunity to do this has been pretty awesome.”
“We moved the ball really well in the first half and we executed the little things,” continued Harting. “In the second half, we got a little complacent and we weren’t as sharp on our assignments. That’s what happens when you have a team play as hard as Parkway did.”
Although Parkway stumbled mightily out of the gate, they out-scored the Knights 27-26 in the second half.
“Overall I feel really happy about how we played in the second half,” said Parkway head coach Jake Circle. “We were down four scores to a really good football team and we fought back. That’s the kind of stuff we want to see from our kids.”
The Knights broke the scoreless tie at the 5:04 mark of the first quarter when Bryson Penix marched the offense 77 yards down the field on 13 plays — a drive that ended with six-yard shovel pass from Penix to Beau Eggleston (5 catches, 26 yards) for the score.
Penix commanded Crestview's offense going 20-26 on throws for 226 yards and two touchdowns on the evening. He also finished with three interceptions, one of which came on the final play of the first half.
Fast forward to the second quarter where Crestview found the endzone two more times, both out of the backfield from Braxton Leeth and Jaret Harting.
Leeth put the Knights up 14 on his way to a huge night of 102 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 16 carries. Harting scored next to make it 21-0. He later took a kickoff 97 yards to the house in the second half.
Meanwhile, Crestview's defense matched their offense in the first half, holding Parkway to just 65 yards. Wren Sheets had two sacks and Beau Eggleston added a sack and covered up a forced fumble.
“Our defensive line got after it tonight,” said Harting. “We have a bunch of guys we can rotate in there and we don’t see much of a drop off. We made some mistakes late in the game, but we’ll correct those this week in practice.”
In the third quarter, the Knights picked up right where they left off when Penix found Sheets down the visitors sideline for a 50-yard touchdown on the third play from scrimmage.
Crestview then forced a three-and-out and proceeded to score again four plays later on a 10-yard run from Leeth.
With 8:07 to go in the third, the Knights led 34-0.
However, Parkway found a bit of momentum with two straight scoring drives that both ended in one-yard touchdown runs from quarterback Fletcher Smith.
Trent Rollins set up the second drive when he picked off Penix and returned the ball all the way back to the five. Three plays later, the Panthers made it 34-13.
Both teams stalled out on their next offensive drives, then Parkway forced another huge turnover that resulted in a score.
Bruns came up with an interception and the Panthers pulled off some trickery with a halfback pass from Devon Crouch to Caiden Berry that went for a 73-yard touchdown.
With 8:18 to go, Parkway cut the deficit to just two scores at 34-20, but Jaret Harting and the Knights had something to say about it.
With Crestview's hands team in anticipating an onside kick, Harting retreated all the way back to the three, picked up the ball and it took it 97 yards to put the game on ice.
“We needed that,” said Harting of Jaret Harting’s return touchdown. “He made a play when we really needed him to.”
Smith hit Brayden Bruns with under two minutes left for Parkway's last score. Smith's touchdown pass put his final line at 7-18 for 28 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He added two scores and 50 yards on the ground.
Parkway visits North Central next Friday.
“We just have to grow from this,” said Circle. “Once tomorrow comes, we’re on to North Central and we plan to play our best game against them.”
The Knights will make the trip to McComb in week two.
“We’re pretty unfamiliar with McComb, but we’re going to get in there and watch the film to see what they present,” said Harting. “The bottom line is that we have to execute. We need to clean up the penalties and play assignment football. If we do that, we’ll be in a good spot next week.”
LINE SCORE
Crestview 7 14 19 7 - 41
Parkway 0 0 13 14 - 27
CRESTVIEW: 331 total yards
Bryson Penix 20-26 226 yards 2 TD, 3 INT
Braxton Leeth 16 carries, 102 yards, 2 TDS
Jaret Harting 7 carries, 25 yards, TD. 2 catches, 24 yards. 97-yard kickoff return TD
Wren Sheets 2 catches, 60 yards, TD. 2 sacks
Beau Eggleston 5 catches, 26 yards, TD. sack, fumble recovery
Kellin Putman 5 catches, 53 yards
Hunter Jones 4 catches, 40 yards. INT
Hayden Perrott 2 catches, 19 yards
PARKWAY: 255 total yards
Fletcher Smith 7-18 28 yards, TD, INT. 13 carries, 50 yards 2 TDs
Devon Crouch 1-1 73 yards, TD. INT
Logan Green 10 carries, 119 yards. sack
Brayden Bruns catch 15 yard, TD. INT
Caiden Berry 1 catch 73 yards, TD.
Trent Rollins INT
SCORING PLAYS
First quarter
CV (5:04) Beau Eggleston 6-yard reception from Bryson Penix. XP good by Hayden Perrott, 7-0.
Second quarter
CV (7:54) Braxton Leeth 4-yard touchdown run, XP good by Hayden Perrott, 14-0.
CV (2:37) Jaret Harting 3-yard touchdown run, XP good by Hayden Perrott, 21-0.
Third quarter
CV (11:01) Wren Sheets 50-yard touchdown reception from Bryson Penix, XP good by Hayden Perrott, 28-0.
CV (8:07) Braxton Leeth 10-yard touchdown run, XP no good by Hayden Perrott, 34-0.
PW (4:02) Fletcher Smith 1-yard touchdown run, XP good by Brayden Bruns, 34-7.
PW (1:54) Fletcher Smith 1-yard touchdown run, XP no good by Brayden Bruns, 34-13.
Fourth quarter
PW (8:18) Caiden Berry 73-yard touchdown reception from Devon Crouch, XP good by Brayden Bruns, 34-20.
CV (7:58) Jaret Harting 97-yard kickoff return touchdown, XP good by Hayden Perrott, 41-20.
PW (1:35) Brayden Bruns 15-yard touchdown reception from Fletcher Smith, XP good by Brayden Bruns, 41-27
