SPENCERVILLE — A pair of non-league foes met Tuesday evening at Memorial Field, and it was a defensive battle between Kalida and Spencerville.

Freshman goalkeeper Jenna Wannemacher recorded her second career shutout in net for the Bearcats by knocking down 17 shots on goal. Senior Kassidy Hipsher also pitched a shutout for the Wildcats after facing just five shots in the 0-0 draw.

