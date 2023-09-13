SPENCERVILLE — A pair of non-league foes met Tuesday evening at Memorial Field, and it was a defensive battle between Kalida and Spencerville.
Freshman goalkeeper Jenna Wannemacher recorded her second career shutout in net for the Bearcats by knocking down 17 shots on goal. Senior Kassidy Hipsher also pitched a shutout for the Wildcats after facing just five shots in the 0-0 draw.
Each team entered Tuesday’s matchup struggling to find scoring. The Bearcats have been shut out in five of their seven games this season.
“Kalida was able to out-possess us and out-shoot us tonight, so I’m happy with the way our defense reacted,” said Spencerville head coach Kathy Goecke. “We must continue building on our defense before we can build on our offense.”
“Jenna (Wannemacher) really didn’t play much goalie through junior high, so she’s kind of being thrown into it and she’s been a natural,” continued Goecke. “By the time she’s a senior, she’s going to be fantastic.”
Tuesday night was the fourth time Kalida has been shut out in 2023, but the Wildcats remain confident that they can turn the corner. Alex Gardner and Audra Hovest attacked Wannemacher’s net multiple times with no luck.
“This is how our season has gone. We just can’t find the back of the net,” said Kalida head coach David Kehres. “In the first five minutes, we had a corner kick and their keeper came up with a tremendous save.”
“When we should be shooting the ball, we want to make the extra pass and typically the defense collapses on us,” continued Kehres. “We must learn how to find the open player and communicate better. Several times we had a good look in front of the goal and our passes were too strong.”
Kalida (2-3-3) returns to action on Thursday night at Stadium Park against Delphos Jefferson. Spencerville (0-5-3) will travel to Cavalier Stadium for a non-league tilt with Coldwater the same night.
