MIDDLE POINT — Lincolnview senior Reide Jackson had two goals and an assist in Lincolnview’s 4-2 win over Spencerville Tuesday. The Lancers are now 2-2-1 overall and 1-0 in the NWC. The Bearcats are 0-4-0 and 0-2-0.

The home team quickly had a 2-0 lead. With 32:18 on the first half clock, Jackson’s nifty footwork led to a sharp-angled shot from eight yards out on the right that caught the upper left corner of the net. Then with 31:28 on the clock, senior Jackson Evans knocked in a penalty kick.

