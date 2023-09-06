MIDDLE POINT — Lincolnview senior Reide Jackson had two goals and an assist in Lincolnview’s 4-2 win over Spencerville Tuesday. The Lancers are now 2-2-1 overall and 1-0 in the NWC. The Bearcats are 0-4-0 and 0-2-0.
The home team quickly had a 2-0 lead. With 32:18 on the first half clock, Jackson’s nifty footwork led to a sharp-angled shot from eight yards out on the right that caught the upper left corner of the net. Then with 31:28 on the clock, senior Jackson Evans knocked in a penalty kick.
Spencerville came back with a goal by sophomore Zack Zerbe, who emerged from a melee in front of the goal and knocked it in from point blank range — 2-1, Lancers, with 13:08 on the first half clock. That goal was set up by a long direct free kick off the leg of the Bearcats’ senior captain Beau Miller.
With 7:07 on the clock Jackson struck again. He barely beat the Bearcat keeper to the ball and kicked it into an empty net from five yards out — 3-1, Lincolnview.
Stat-wise, the first half was pretty even in shots (12 for Spencerville, 12 for Lincolnview) and shots on goal (8 for the Bearcats, 7 for the Lancers). The second half was a different story in shots (Spencerville 7, Lincolnview 15) and shots on goal (Bearcats 4, Lancers 8).
With 19:54 on the second half clock, Jackson launched a long cross from the right side to senior Jacob Grubb five yards in front of the goal. Coil booted it into the left side of the net for a 4-1 lead that pretty much settled things.
With only 3:59 left in the game, Bearcat junior AJ Boop knocked in a rebound from eight yards out to provide the final margin.
