VAN WERT — Van Wert and Spencerville competed at the Blue Jay Invite, Lincolnview ran at the Eastwood night meet and Parkway, Crestview and Wayne Trace opened the season at the Celina Rotary Invitational on Saturday.
*****
CELINA – The Parkway girls placed first in the white division at the Celina Rotary Invitational on Saturday, while the boys team placed fourth.
Wayne Trace (boys seventh, girls did not place) and Crestview (boys sixth, girls fifth) also ran at the invite.
Parkway boys (114)
Tyler Rowen (8th, 18:10.78), Nathaniel Stolly (21st, 19:03.81), Xavier Samples (27th, 19:29.82), Trevor Stearns (31st, 19:52.65), Josiah Neff (37th, 20:15.76), Woodrow Tinkham (49th, 21:21.41), Gavin Westgerdes (62nd, 22:47.46), Carter VanDyke (81st, 25:52.24), Logan Fullenkamp (84th, 26:52.77).
Parkway girls (33)
Amanda Barrett (5th, 22:20.55), Christina Tong (6th, 22:32.03), Paige Williamson (10th, 23:03.54), Jordyn Schaefer (12th, 23:18.16), Lexie Berry (14th, 23:35.00), Kara Fullenkamp (19th, 24:22.65), Katie Trisel (20th, 24:24.20), Helana Sinning (23rd, 24:45.55), Marianna Hernandez (31st, 26:02.54), Natalie Moeller (47th, 29:27.52), Jaden Wenning (53rd, 32:43.48).
Crestview boys (124)
Andy Heth (14th, 8:38), Drayden Hoffman (23rd, 19:06), Jake Heth (25th, 19:20), Kale Vining (33rd, 19:55), Logan Foudy (40th, 20:28), Lincoln Smith (41st, 20:31), Cole Miller (51st, 21:26).
Crestview girls (112)
Anna Gardner (11th, 23:14), Kenzie Harting (22nd, 24:43), Kate Sawmiller (34th, 26:45), Alexis Flagg (41st, 28:05), Ava Motycka (45th, 29:05), Chloe Miller (51st, 30:52).
Wayne Trace boys (169)
Eli Treece (12th, 18:33.73), Gage Ogle (32nd, 19:54.28), Riley Manz (50th, 21:23.84), Seth Rosswurm (54th, 21:51.48), Aiden Lee (58th, 22:16.56), Cole Manz (61st, 22:39.18), Ryan Bostelman (83rd, 26:29.38), Trent Thornell (87th, 28:43.57).
Wayne Trace girls (N/A)
Aubree Miller (24th, 24:54.06), Anna Meraz (33rd, 26:34.83), Bethany Miller (44th, 28:53.10), Libby Meraz (46th, 29:19.18).
*****
DELPHOS — The Van Wert boys team took first and the girls finished third, while the Spencerville boys placed ninth at the Blue Jay Invitational on Saturday.
Van Wert boys (30)
Owen Scott (1st, 15:07.74), Drew Laudick (4th, 16:03.00), John Kramer (5th, 16:31.43), Rylan Miller (8th, 16:37.87), Harrison Sloan (17:28.62), Johan Gemmer (18th, 17:34.58), Noah Spath (32nd, 18:20.95), Cayden Laukhuf (18:25.61), Freddy Behm (38th, 18:35.44), Quintin Parrish (42nd, 18:49.71), Nate Bowen (55th, 19:39.10), Josh Hohman (19:58.76).
Van Wert girls (83)
Harmony Schuerman (12th, 20:46.11), Noelle Byrum (14th, 20:49.84), Alyssa Knittle (15th, 21:00.75), Lexi Deitemeyer (18th, 21:37.43), Lizzie Spath (32nd, 23:06.25), Brenna Kimmet (46th, 24:28.10), Ava Sealscott (74th, 27:32.76), Katie Kramer (76th, 27:43.84), Chloe Dettrow (90th, 31:05.96).
Spencerville boys (234)
Mitchell Adams (11th, 17:18.48), Tanner Braun (44th, 18:54.04), Alex Ross (76th, 20:53.44), Landen Boedicker (89th, 22:45.27), Alejandro Adams (95th, 23:10.86), John Holtzapple (97th, 23:30.36), Max Wiss (115th, 30:46.59).
Spencerville girls (N/A)
Katelynn Braun (40th, 23:53.10), Nadia Ricker (53rd, 25:21.75), Shannon Shaffer (81st, 28:21.01).
*****
EASTWOOD — The Lincolnview boys finished fourth, while the girls team also placed fourth at the Darin Goodman Night Invite on Saturday.
Lincolnview boys (113)
Conner Baldauf (9th, 16:52.10), Evan Johns (11th, 17:00.36), Kreston Tow (18th, 17:22.43), Maddox Norton (31st, 17:53.43), Trace Klausing (47th, 18:26.26), Kaleb Denman (54th, 18:44.26), Kaden Hohman (63rd, 18:59.42).
Lincolnview girls (119)
Brynleigh Moody (7th, 20:02.73), Ava Milligan (10th, 20:31.28), Keira Breese (28th, 21:50.27), Harper Reindel (36th, 22:20.15), Lillian Mount (45th, 22:47.18), Kendall Hoffman (46th, 22:47.35), Elyssa Renner (47th, 22:49.95).
