VAN WERT — Several area runners turned in high finishes at the OG Invite, the South Adams Small School Invitational and the West Noble invite this past weekend.
*****
OTTAWA — Of the three area schools who competed, Van Wert finished highest at the Ottawa-Glandorf Invitational with the boys in third and the girls in ninth.
The Van Wert boys placed two runners in the top 10 in Owen Scott (3rd, 16:02) and Drew Laudick (9th, 17:00).
Rylan Miller (15th, 17:21) and John Kramer (16th, 17:23) finished next to each other and Johan Gemmer (49th, 18:24), Harrison Sloan (54th, 18:30) and Noah Spath (78th, 19:15) rounded out the Cougars.
High finisher for the Lady Cougars was Alyssa Knittle (31st, 21:31), followed closely by Harmony Schuerman (36th, 21:41) and Noelle Byrum (44th, 22:03).
Lizzie Spath (55th, 22:37) and Lexi Deitemeyer (58th, 22:49) also scored, and Ava Sealscott (105th, 28:24) finished outside the top 100.
The Wayne Trace boys placed 16th, just in front of Spencerville in 19th.
Top finishers for Wayne Trace included Eli Treece (32nd, 18:04), Aiden Lee (95th, 20:23) and Seth Rosswurm (97th, 20:25).
The rest of the boys placed outside the top 100, a group that included Riley Manz (104th, 20:54), Cole Manz (106th, 20:58), Gradient Troth (121st, 22:37) and Ryan Bostelman (131st, 24:45).
The Lady Raiders raced with just one runner in Libby Meraz (116th, 26:34).
Spencerville also competed with less than five girls. Finishers included Katelynn Braun (91st, 24:55), Nadia Ricker (96th, 25:12), Hope Hamilton (161st, 31:40) and Shannon Shaffer (169th, 35:30).
The Spencerville boys were led by Mitchell Adams (43rd, 18:19), Tanner Braun (83rd, 19:39) and Alex Ross (114th, 21:34). Completing the Bearcats was Alejandro Adams (126th, 24:03), John Holtzapple (133rd, 24:47), Ayden Briggs (138th, 27:42) and Max Wiss (140th, 31:09).
*****
BERNE — Parkway ran at the South Adams Small School Invitational on Saturday where the girls took second and boys finished 10th.
Three girls runners finished inside to top 15 in Paige Williamson (6th, 21:12), Amanda Barrett (9th, 21:29) and Christina Tong (11th, 21:37). Jordyn Schaefer (16th, 22:26) and Kara Fullenkamp (21st, 22:49) also scored, while Katie Trisel (31st, 23:38) and Helana Sinning (38th, 24:25) finished inside the top 50.
The boys were led Tyler Rowen (19th, 18:38), Xavier Samples (38th, 19:14) and Nathaniel Stolly (51st, 20:04).
Josiah Neff (52nd, 20:09) and Woodrow Tinkham (57th, 20:11) completed the scorers.
Trevor Stearns (59th, 20:14), Gavin Westgerdes (77th, 22:20), Derick Vann (24:41) and Noah Connolly (24:52) rounded out the group.
*****
LIGONIER — Crestview traveled into Indiana for the West Noble Invitational on Saturday where the girls came away with 19th place and the boys finished in 17th.
First to finish for the Lady Knights was Anna Gardner in 63rd (22:08), followed by MacKenzie Harting in 82nd (22:38) and Kate Sawmiller in 131st (25:02). Also placing for the girls was Alexis Flagg (159th, 26:54), Ava Motycka (166th, 27:19) and Chloe Miller (170th, 28:07).
The boys were led by Lincoln Smith (59th, 17:58), Andy Heth (78th, 18:16) and Jake Heth (129th, 19:24). Drayden Hoffman (136th, 19:38), Payton Scott (137th, 19:39) and Logan Foudy (168th, 20:44) completed the group.
