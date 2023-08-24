CONVOY — It was a rematch of last year’s Division IV state semifinal -- won by eventual state champion New Bremen over Crestview in four sets — and both teams return a lot of fire power, so fans were expecting a good one Thursday evening. They certainly got one, an exciting, well-played match won by the Lady Knights 20-25, 25-17, 23-25, 25-22, 15-10. Crestview is now 2-0, New Bremen 1-1.
There were great plays galore by both teams on offense and defense. A large crowd was constantly aroar throughout the match.
Crestview lost only one player to graduation — NWC first-teamer Laci McCoy. New Bremen graduated four — Abi Powers (first team all-MAC), Rianna Paul (second team all-MAC), Megan Reinhart (honorable mention all-MAC), and Mia Schmitmeyer, who missed the season with an injury. Needless to say, both teams could be state contenders again this time around.
There were eight ties and three lead changes in set one. Neither team led by more than two until a kill by the Cardinals’ first team all-MAC senior outside hitter Olivia Heitkamp, her seventh of the set, put New Bremen up 19-16. The visitors’ lead got as big as five at 23-18, 24-19, and the final 25-20, ending on a kill down the sideline by freshman Mary Rindler.
There were only four ties and two lead changes in the second set. Trailing 6-5, Crestview scored the next six points via three Cardinal errors, a block by first team all-NWC senior Cali Gregory, and two kills by junior Adelyn Figley (all-NWC honorable mention). That five-point lead got gradually bigger — as much as ten at 20-10 — ending at 25-17 on a push kill by freshman Kaci Gregory.
Things got really exciting in set three. New Bremen led early and were up as much as six at 11-5, but Cali Gregory then led a 6-0 run to tie it at 11-11. The Cardinals edged away from there to lead by as much as five on three occasions, but Cali Gregory and senior Myia Etzler led a Crestview comeback to tie it at 22. A Figley kill tied it again at 23, but a tip kill by Cardinal junior setter Melina Schrader (all-MAC first team) and a cross-court blast by Heitkamp gave the visitors a 25-23 win and a 2-1 lead in sets.
Set four was an absolute barnburner — nine ties and five lead changes. New Bremen had a 4-0 run to turn a 12-11 deficit into a 15-12 lead. The Cardinal lead then got as big as four at 18-14; however, the Knights scored the next five, three of them on kills by Cali Gregory, for a 19-18 lead. With Crestview up 23-22, a Heitkamp serve sailed long, and a Cali Gregory smash ended the set at 25-22 — two sets apiece.
The deciding fifth set started off well for the Knights with leads of 4-1 and 5-2, but two Crestview service errors helped New Bremen to tie it at 5-5. It was tied again at 8-8 before the Knights reeled off six straight huge points, getting big plays from Cali Gregory, Figley, and sophomore Haley McCoy — 14-8, Crestview. The Cardinals scored the next two, but Figley ended it with a kill, 15-10.
Crestview’s blocking was a big factor in the win, containing many of the Cardinal spikes, particularly those by Heitkamp. The Knights had many blocks for points, led by McCoy, Figley, Etzler, and junior Kennedy Crider with 7, 3, 3, and 3.
The back row defense was led in digs by junior Ellie Kline, Figley, Cali Gregory, junior Josie Kulwicki, and Kaci Gregory with 19, 9, 7, 7, and 7.
Cali Gregory had 21 kills, several of the power variety and several others via well-placed tips and pushes. Figley had 11 kills, Etzler 9.
Both teams served aggressively and effectively, although service errors were plentiful — 17 by the Knights, 14 by the Cardinals. Crestview servers were led by Cali Gregory (13/14, three aces), Kulwicki (29/32, one ace), Figley (11/15, one ace), and Kaci Gregory (11/15, one ace).
