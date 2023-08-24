Crestview.JPG

The Lady Knights celebrate after their win over New Bremen on Thursday night. (DHI Media/Pat Agler)

CONVOY — It was a rematch of last year’s Division IV state semifinal -- won by eventual state champion New Bremen over Crestview in four sets — and both teams return a lot of fire power, so fans were expecting a good one Thursday evening. They certainly got one, an exciting, well-played match won by the Lady Knights 20-25, 25-17, 23-25, 25-22, 15-10. Crestview is now 2-0, New Bremen 1-1.

There were great plays galore by both teams on offense and defense. A large crowd was constantly aroar throughout the match.

Cali Gregory.JPG

Cali Gregory smashed 21 kills, leading the Lady Knights to 2-0 on the young season. (DHI Media/Pat Agler)
Adelyn Figley.JPG

Adelyn Figley had 11 kills, nine digs and an ace in the win. (DHI Media/Pat Agler)

