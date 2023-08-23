PAULDING — Having graduated only one senior from last year’s state semifinalist team, expectations are once again high for Crestview. The Lady Knights didn’t disappoint in Tuesday’s opener, walloping Paulding 25-19, 25-11, 25-11. Paulding is now 1-1, having beaten Van Wert in three sets Monday.
The tall and talented Lady Knights dominated the smaller-but-feisty Lady Panthers with power and nearly impenetrable defense.
Paulding had very early leads in the first and second sets, but never thereafter.
The Panthers’ only lead in the first set was at 1-0, but that was followed by a 10-2 Knight run to make it 10-3. The two teams then battled on pretty much even terms until the set ended at 25-19. Senior Cali Gregory (5’10) and junior Adelyn Figley (6’0) were the big hitters for Crestview in set one.
The second set started a little better for the home team with leads of 1-0, 2-1, and 3-1, but it ended worse for them. It was tied at 6-6 before Crestview began to bust loose — a 7-1 run to lead 13-7. Paulding was still within striking distance at 15-9, but it was all Knights from then on, ending with a 10-2 run to win 25-11. Cali Gregory and 6’2 senior Myia Etzler led Crestview’s hitters in the second set.
The Panthers never led in set three and were able two score two points in a row only once. Cali Gregory and her freshman sister Kaci Gregory (5’5) led the Knights’ third set onslaught.
Crestview’s offense featured a lot of aggressive serving, which frequently kept the Panthers off balance. The Knights had nine service errors — five in the second set alone. Paulding had six service errors.
Cali Gregory, Figley, Kaci Gregory, and Etzler led Crestview in kills with 12, 7, 6, and 5. Etzler led in blocks for points with 3. Cali Gregory and sophomore Emily Lichtle were tops in assists with 17 and 14. Junior Ellie Kline, Lichtle, and Kaci Gregory had 8, 5, and 5 digs, respectively. Top servers were Kaci Gregory (18 for 20 with three aces), Cali Gregory (8 for 8, one ace), and Etzler (11 for 12, one ace).
Paulding won the jayvee contest 2-1, ending with an exciting 27-25 third set.
Thursday’s schedule has New Bremen — last year’s Division IV state champion and the team that eliminated the Knights in a four-set semifinal — playing at Crestview.
