CONVOY — Tuesday night's NWC opener between Crestview and Lincolnview was a classic clash of youth and experience. And as expected, experience won out in the form of a three-set sweep in favor of the Lady Knights.
Final scores for the match were 25-9, 25-19 and 25-19.
Crestview started strong and never let up in a decisive open set win. The Lady Knights scored the first nine points and held a lead as large as 16 at 24-8 before winning 25-9.
"We came out strong because we know this is always going to be a rivalry," said Crestview head coach Tammy Gregory. "Lincolnview can always come in here and play their A-game, so I like how we started out, but I thought we relaxed after that and had a lot of unforced errors. That's something we need to take care of."
The Lady Knights scored 13 of the first 14 points. Cali Gregory's kill and block for a point made it 16-5. Ellie Kline aced a serve later to make it 22-7 and Myia Etzler finished off the set with a kill at point 25.
Gregory had six kills, 21 assists and three blocks. Etzler added nine kills and Kline had six digs.
In set two, Lincolnview rode the attacking of Emma Bowersock to a much better start in the early moments. Bowersock had three kills to lead the Lady Lancers out to a 7-6 advantage.
However, Crestview quickly righted the ship and used a number of clean possessions to regain the lead and never give it back. A number of block touches limited Lincolnview's top hitters, holding them to just 20 total kills on the evening — 12 of those from Bowersock.
"We had to be ready for everything, so it was good to see our defense on their toes," said Gregory. "We didn't want to get caught relaxing. We wanted to make sure we came out and gave them our best."
Crestview immediately scored six straight points to go up 12-7 and eventually went in front by seven at 17-10.
Bowersock recorded another kill to cut the deficit to 18-15, but the Lady Lancers couldn't make up much more ground.
Adelyn Figley ended the set at 25-20 with one of her seven kills.
Lincolnview held a third set lead until point 10 and kept the score tied at points 11, 12, 13 and 14.
Crestview accounted for the final lead change on a 4-0 run with Etzler responsible for three of the points.
Haley McCoy had a kill at point 23 before the game ended on a tip and a missed serve.
Following the loss, Lincolnview is now 6-4 (0-1 NWC) on the year. They'll continue NWC play on Thursday against Ada.
Crestview (6-1, 1-0 NWC) is now half way through a four-match week. They'll travel to Leipsic on Thursday, then host Kalida on Saturday.
"This is a huge week for us having both Lincolnview and Leipsic on the schedule," said Gregory. "We'll see a completely different team on Thursday in Leipsic and they'll be ready for us. They're going to do everything in their power to take us down, so we've got to be ready to play."
