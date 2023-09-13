Myia Etzler.JPG

Myia Etzler of Crestview smashes one of her nine kills against Lincolnview on Tuesday night. (Pat Agler/CherryRoad Media)

CONVOY — Tuesday night's NWC opener between Crestview and Lincolnview was a classic clash of youth and experience. And as expected, experience won out in the form of a three-set sweep in favor of the Lady Knights.

Final scores for the match were 25-9, 25-19 and 25-19.

Cali Gregory.JPG

Cali Gregory tallied a game-high 21 assists for the Lady Knights. (Pat Agler/CherryRoad Media)
4.23PDN_2263.JPG

Adelyn Figley contributed seven kills in Crestview's win. (Pat Agler/CherryRoad Media)

