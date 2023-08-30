GROVER HILL – Van Wert claimed all four team championships in the Wayne Trace Cross Country Invitational held at Welcome Park in Grover Hill Tuesday afternoon.
Van Wert dominated the varsity girls race by taking the top five spots individually and posting a team total of 15 points. Wayne Trace placed second with 57 points while Ayersville was third at 81 and Paulding took fourth at 87.
Alyssa Knittle of Van Wert was the individual champion with a time of 22:18 followed by teammates Harmony Schuerman (23:18), Lexi Deitemeyer (23:40), Noelle Bryum (24:02) and Lizzie Spath (24:21). Wayne Trace’s Anna Meraz finished sixth in 24:25 and the Raiders’ Aubree Miller placed seventh in 24:54.
Paulding’s Claire Miller picked up 11th place with a time of 26:58.
The Cougar boys posted 19 points to cruise the title over second place Paulding’s 61 while Wayne Trace finished fourth at 90 points.
Owen Scott was the individual winner for the Cougars with a time of 17:25 followed by teammates Rylan Miller (17:57) and John Kramer (18:08).
Wayne Trace’s Eli Treece crossed the finish line in fifth place in 18:46 while the Paulding duo of Max Daeger (19:31) and Cully Thompson (19:44) were eighth and ninth, respectively.
In the junior high girls portion, Van Wert won the meet with 40 points followed by Wayne Trace (51) and Lincolnview (67). Paulding also placed fifth with 126 points.
Van Wert’s Symphony Schuerman claimed first place individually with a time of 13:55 and Lincolnview’s Ansley Schwab was second in 14:26.
Paulding’s Kyler Foor placed fourth with a time of 15:35 while Karlee Kohart took 20th in 18:52. Ellie Kurtz (15:37), Kenzie Ogle (15:57) and Jenna Kipfer (16:01) placed fifth, sixth and seventh, respectively, for Wayne Trace.
Van Wert also won the junior high boys meet with 45 points in front of Ayersville (50), Lincolnview (56), Wayne Trace (111) and Paulding (111).
The Cougars’ Wyatt Scott captured the individual title in 12:53 while Ryder Brown led Lincolnview by finishing sixth in 13:41. Wayne Trace’s Jerrick Johnson placed seventh in 13:52 and Paulding’s Graham Miller was eighth in 13:53.
