Van Wert claimed all four team titles at the Wayne Trace Invitational on Tuesday night. (Photo submitted)

GROVER HILL – Van Wert claimed all four team championships in the Wayne Trace Cross Country Invitational held at Welcome Park in Grover Hill Tuesday afternoon.

Van Wert dominated the varsity girls race by taking the top five spots individually and posting a team total of 15 points. Wayne Trace placed second with 57 points while Ayersville was third at 81 and Paulding took fourth at 87.

