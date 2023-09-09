DEFIANCE — For each of the last three seasons, Van Wert has followed all three of their losses with a bounce back win the next game. That trend continued on Friday night when the Cougars pulled out a 43-42 victory in an old fashioned shootout against the previously unbeaten Defiance Bulldogs.
"We couldn't be denied tonight. We had to have this one," said Van Wert head coach Keith Recker. "They responded from last week's game with a great effort. Even though we had some mistakes, the effort they made was phenomenal."
Defiance scored with 4:37 left in the game on a 37-yard catch and run from Anthony Wilder and made it one-point game on a two-point conversion run from Abel Rubio, but the Cougars used seven straight positive run plays to run the clock out and preserve the lead.
Brylen Parker rushed for 25 yards over Van Wert's final eight plays to seal the deal. Parker combined with Keldyn Bill for 234 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Overall the Cougars out-gained Defiance 255-214 on the ground.
"Brylen did a great job on his reads tonight and Keldyn ran the ball really well," said Recker. "Our offensive line also helped us continue to move the ball on the ground, especially when we needed one first down at the end to run out the clock."
On their opening drive, Van Wert walked through the Defiance defense for 64 yards on 10 plays in a little under four minutes.
Parker completed all three passes on the drive, two of them to Conner Campbell, then he took it in himself from 10 yards out for his first of three touchdowns.
Defiance muffed the ensuing kickoff and started with the ball on their own three yard line. Eight plays later, quarterback Brezlen Zipfel found Anthony Widler with a 13-yard strike on his way to the endzone. Zipfel then found Garret Rodenberger for the two-point conversion to put the Bulldogs up 8-7.
Although it wasn't as quickly as their opening drive touchdown, Van Wert responded late in the first quarter.
The Cougars used 13 plays, including four runs from Parker to set up a two-yard rushing touchdown from Bill.
The second of two long early drives gave Van Wert a 14-8 lead with a minute to play in the first.
"Those drives were really encouraging for us because they came against the same defensive structure as Celina used last week," said Recker. "We executed much better on those drives and we played with a higher effort."
The two teams traded turnovers on their next drives. Donovan Winklejohn picked off Zipfel, but Van Wert gave the ball back to Defiance on a failed fourth down conversion.
The Bulldogs proceeded to tie the game at 14 with just over five minutes left in the first half on Wilder's second score of the game, this one from 43 yards out. Campbell broke up a pass on the two-point conversion attempt to keep the score at 14 all.
Van Wert scored two more times before the break. Both of those touchdowns came from Reese Krugh.
Krugh took a kickoff 72 yards to the house, and after Zipfel ran in a 12-yard touchdown, Krugh struck again when Parker found him in the corner of the endzone from 26 yards out. Krugh finished the night with seven catches for 71 yards.
"He displayed some incredible toughness tonight," said Recker of Krugh. "He sprained his ankle on Thursday and we didn't know if he was going to play in this game. For him to come out and do the things he did tonight is another example of our guys willing themselves to victory."
Krugh's second score made it 28-20 Van Wert at the break.
In the second half, Defiance scored on their first possession via a 17-yard catch from Wilder, but failed at the two-point conversion to make it 28-26.
After a punt from each side, Parker capped a nine-play drive with a 10-yard dash to the endzone. On the extra point try, a botched snap turned into a pass play from Parker to Aaron Reichert to put Van Wert up 10.
That broken play turned out to be the difference in the game.
Defiance once again cut the deficit to two on a 69-yard reception from TJ Kellermyer and a two-point run from Wilder, but the Cougars answered early in the fourth on nine-yard run from Bill. Bill ran for 96 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries.
With just over five minutes left in the game and the score at 43-34, Defiance scored once again on a 37-yard run from Wilder and got a successful two-point run from Abel Rubio, but Van Wert used that final drive to drain the remaining seconds off the clock.
Parker finished the night 21-of-31 through the air for 176 yards and a touchdown. He added 127 rushing yards on 26 carries and two scores.
Zipfel ended the game 15-of-22 for 244 yards and four touchdowns. He was also Defiance's leading rusher with 47 yards on five carries and a score.
The Bulldogs are now 3-1 (2-1 WBL) following their first loss of the season. They're set to take on Shawnee (0-4, 0-3 WBL) next Friday.
As for the Cougars, they'll matchup against Wapakoneta (2-2, 2-1 WBL) back at Eggerss Stadium the same night.
"We have to continue to get better and keep ourselves from getting complacent after this win," said Recker. "We need to have this attitude every week from here on out and if we do that, we'll give ourselves a chance in every game."
Last year the Redksins upset Van Wert 20-19 on the final play of the game when they returned a blocked punt for a touchdown.
Line score
Van Wert 14 14 8 7 - 43
Defiance 8 12 14 8 - 42
Scoring plays
First quarter
VW (8:47) Brylen Parker 10-yard touchdown run, Griff McCracken XP good, 7-0.
DEF (5:44) Anthony Wilder 13-yard touchdown reception from Brezlen Zipfel, Brezlen Zipfel to Garret Rodenberger for 2pt conversion, 8-7.
VW (1:16) Keldyn Bill 2-yard touchdown run, Griff McCracken XP good, 14-8.
Second quarter
DEF (5:33) Anthony Wilder 43-yard touchdown reception from Brezlen Zipfel, 2pt conversion no good, 14-14.
VW (5:20) Reese Krugh 72-yard kick return touchdown, Griff McCracken XP good, 21-14.
DEF (3:26) Brezlen Zipfel 12-yard touchdown run, 2pt conversion no good, 21-20.
VW (0:23) Reese Krugh 26-yard touchdown reception from Brylen Parker, Griff McCracken XP good, 28-20.
Third quarter
DEF (9:10) Anthony Wilder 17-yard touchdown reception from Brezlen Zipfel, 2pt conversion no good, 28-26.
VW (2:06) Brylen Parker 9-yard touchdown run, Brylen Parker to Aaron Reichert for 2pt conversion, 36-26.
DEF (1:12) TJ Kellermyer 69-yard touchdown reception from Brezlen Zipfel, Anthony Wilder run for 2pt conversion, 36-34.
Fourth quarter
VW (9:54) Keldyn Bill 9-yard touchdown run, Griff McCracken XP good, 43-34.
DEF (4:37) Anthony Wilder 37-yard touchdown run, Abel Rubio run for 2pt conversion, 43-42.
