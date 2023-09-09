Reese Krugh.JPG

Reese Krugh of Van Wert turns the ball up field against Defiance on Friday night. (DHI Media/Chris Howell)

DEFIANCE — For each of the last three seasons, Van Wert has followed all three of their losses with a bounce back win the next game. That trend continued on Friday night when the Cougars pulled out a 43-42 victory in an old fashioned shootout against the previously unbeaten Defiance Bulldogs.

"We couldn't be denied tonight. We had to have this one," said Van Wert head coach Keith Recker. "They responded from last week's game with a great effort. Even though we had some mistakes, the effort they made was phenomenal."

Brylen Parker threw for a touchdown and ran for two additional scores against the Bulldogs. (DHI Media/Chris Howell)
Conner Campbell made 10 catches against the Defiance defense. (DHI Media/Chris Howell)
Keldyn Bill collected two rushing touchdowns in Van Wert's win. (DHI Media/Chris Howell)

