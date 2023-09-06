SPENCERVILLE — Columbus Grove made the trip to The Ville on Tuesday night for a Northwest Conference tilt with Spencerville and Lauryn Auchmuty erupted for a hat trick en route to the Bulldogs 5-0 shutout victory over the Lady Bearcats.

The Bulldogs rattled off 16 shots towards Spencerville keeper Jenna Wannemacher and the freshman was able to keep 11 of those out of the net.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.