SPENCERVILLE — Columbus Grove made the trip to The Ville on Tuesday night for a Northwest Conference tilt with Spencerville and Lauryn Auchmuty erupted for a hat trick en route to the Bulldogs 5-0 shutout victory over the Lady Bearcats.
The Bulldogs rattled off 16 shots towards Spencerville keeper Jenna Wannemacher and the freshman was able to keep 11 of those out of the net.
Auchmuty scored her first of four goals with 28:42 to play in the first half, which helped her find her stride.
"My teammates did a great job opening up the outside and that allowed us spots in the middle," said Auchmuty. "We were able to get wide and that really helped us to get shots on the net."
Scoring came in quick fashion in the second half for the visiting Bulldogs. With 26:29 left Ella Dotson got involved in the scoring frenzy when she drilled a pass from Auchmuty into the back of the net.
Less than five minutes later the Bulldogs struck again. This time it was Dotson setting up Auchmuty for her second goal of the evening, giving Grove a 3-0 lead with 21:37 to play.
"Lauryn (Auchmuty) does such a tremendous job passing the ball," said Columbus Grove head coach Chris Halker. "She's always moving and looking for teammates, but when she's in the right spot, she knows how to find the net."
Fatigue began to set in for the Bearcats as they started to allow open lanes for Auchmuty to add to her highlight night. She found the net twice in a span of 35 seconds to seal the Grove victory and add yet another hat trick effort to her career.
"Dotson, Ruth, and Lauryn all work really well together," said Halker. "They made plays tonight and worked together. We were able to get Spencerville fatigued and spread the field."
Columbus Grove’s conference victory puts them above .500 for the first time this season at 3-2-0. The Bulldogs will host Botkins on Thursday.
Spencerville (0-4-2) returns to Memorial Field the same day for a battle against Wapakoneta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.