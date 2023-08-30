CONVOY — It was another NWC/MAC five-set matchup of excellent volleyball teams Tuesday evening at Convoy, this one taken by Coldwater over Crestview 24-26, 25-21, 22-25, 25-23, 15-8. The Lady Cavaliers are now 6-0, the Lady Knights 2-1.
Crestview had beaten MAC power and defending Division IV state champion New Bremen in five sets last Thursday.
Trailing 2-1 in sets, the Cavs eked out a win in set four via three straight Knight errors. With Crestview up 23-22, a serve sailed long, and two straight kill attempts went into the net, giving the visitors a 25-23 win and extending the match into a fifth set decider.
In set five, Crestview was up 3-2 when things turned around completely — a 7-0 Coldwater run with five of those points coming on kills down the middle by junior Morgan Blasingame. That gave the Cavaliers a 9-3 lead. Crestview then got within five at 9-4 and 10-5 but no closer. A Knight serving error finished it at 15-8.
Although the first set was close throughout, Coldwater didn’t lead until a kill by junior Spencer Etzler gave the Cavs an 18-17 lead. Crestview tied it at 21 on a block by senior Myia Etzler and took a 23-22 lead on a kill by Etzler. A kill and a block by Coldwater senior Madison Wendel got the visitors a 24-23 lead. A push kill by Knight junior Kennedy Crider tied it at 24. A Cavalier kill try went wide, and a Coldwater net violation gave Crestview the set, 26-24.
There were nine ties and four lead changes in that first set. Coldwater aided the Crestview cause with five service errors; the Knights had only two.
Although Coldwater led throughout the second set, the Cavs could never breathe easily. The visitors were up 16-11 when Crestview scored four straight, two of them on blasts by junior Adelyn Figley, to get within 16-15, but the Knights wouldn’t get that close again. At 22-20, Coldwater finished it with a 3-1 run, those points coming on a kill by sophomore setter Mia Knapke and two kills by Wendel — 25-21 final, and the sets even at 1-1.
The third set was the best one. Neither team ever led by more than four. Midway through the set, a 6-0 Crestview run turned a 14-12 deficit into an 18-14 lead. The first four points of that run came on Coldwater miscues — a serving error and three kill attempts that sailed out of bounds. A kill by Figley and a service ace by junior Josie Kulwicki finished the run.
Nevertheless, Coldwater battled back to tie it at 20 before the Knights pulled away for a 25-22 win, capped by a service ace from Etzler, and a 2-1 lead in sets. At one point in the set, 12 straight points were scored by the receiving team.
There were five ties and two lead changes early in the fourth set. Crestview took a 9-8 lead on a Figley kill and held it until the Cavaliers tied it at 17 on a Knight kill attempt that went long. Crestview then went up by three at 20-17, but it was tied again at 21 and 22. Then the set ended on four straight errors, the first by Coldwater, the next three by Crestview — 25-23, Cavaliers.
Crestview’s defense, as usual, was stellar — led in digs by junior Ellie Kline, freshman Kaci Gregory, senior Cali Gregory, and junior Kulwicki with 22, 15, 14, and 10. Etzler had a slew of blocks, three of them for points.
Figley, Cali Gregory, and Etzler led in kills with 15, 13, and 13. Cali Gregory and sophomore Emily Lichtle were tops in assists with 25 and 10. Top servers were Kulwicki (22/22 with two aces), Etzler (12/13, one ace), Cali Gregory (11/13, one ace), and Kaci Gregory (18/20, one ace).
For the match as a whole, Coldwater had 15 service errors, Crestview 12.
