VAN WERT — Celina’s defense against the pass and the run pretty much held Van Wert’s high-powered offense in check on Friday night in a 17-14 Bulldog win. The loss ended Van Wert’s 20-game home win streak. Celina is now 2-1 overall and 2-0 in the WBL. Van Wert is 2-1 and 1-1.
Except for a couple of big plays, the Cougar defense was also solid. The Dogs’ two touchdowns, both in the fourth quarter, came on 57-yard runs.
On its first possession of the game, Celina went from its own 16 to the Van Wert 12 in 13 plays, whereupon senior Zach Greber kicked a 30-yard field goal - 3-0, Bulldogs, with 1:51 on the first quarter clock.
Early in the second quarter Van Wert marched 74 yards in 14 plays to get to the Celina 1-yard line, but the Bulldogs stopped the Cougs on a 4th-and-one from there. That turned out to be a huge play.
It was still 3-0 at the half.
Midway through the third period Celina put together an 11-play, 48-yard drive to the Van Wert 27, but Greber’s 43-yard field goal try was short.
Van Wert’s highlight came on the next possession when senior Keldyn Bill broke loose for a 56-yard touchdown gallop. Sophomore Griffin McCracken booted the PAT to give the Cougars a short-lived 7-3 lead with 0:31 on the third quarter clock.
After Van Wert’s kickoff, Celina completed a 13-yard pass to end the third quarter, then scored on the next play via a 57-yard run by junior quarterback Bobby Morris. Greber kicked the PAT, and Celina had the lead back, 10-7 with 11:50 remaining in the game.
The Cougars had to punt on their next two possessions, but a Bulldog fumble was recovered by senior Connor Campbell at the Van Wert 40 with 5:36 left in the game to give Van Wert fans hope which didn’t last long. The Cougs turned the ball over on downs, and two plays later, Celina senior Landon Frieden broke loose for a 57-yard touchdown run. Greber kicked the PAT - 17-7, Bulldogs, with 3:02 left.
It wasn’t quite over. Aided by two big Celina penalties, Van Wert went 64 yards and scored on a six-yard pass from senior Brylen Parker to senior Reese Krugh. McCracken’s PAT made it 17-14 with 48 seconds left.
Everybody knew an onside kick was coming, but Van Wert senior Aaron Dowdy recovered it to give the home team one more chance. Again, the Celina defense was up to the task, and four incompletions later the game was over.
Except for the three long TD runs - two by Celina, one by Van Wert - both teams defenses were pretty solid. The longest pass completion of the game was a 21-yarder by the Bulldogs; Van Wert’s longest was 18 yards.
Unofficially, Celina held Parker to rushing numbers of 82 yards on 26 carries and passing numbers of 14 for 34, 120 yards.
The teams were pretty even in total yards - unofficially, 320 for Celina, 303 for Van Wert.
Scoring summary
Celina 3 0 0 14 - 17
Van Wert 0 0 7 7 - 14
1st Quarter
1:51 - Zach Greber (C) - 30-yard field goal. 0-3.
3rd Ouarter
0:31 - Keldyn Bill (VW) 56-yard run. PAT kick by Griffin McCracken. 7-3.
4th Quarter
11.50 - Bobby Morris (C) - 57-yard run. PAT kick by Greber. 7-10.
3.02 _ Bravlon Gabes (C) - 57-yard run. PAT kick by Greber. 7-17.
0:48 - Reese Krugh (VW) - 6-yard pass from Brylen Parker. PAT kick by McCracken. 14-17.
