Keldyn Bill.JPG

Keldyn Bill of Van Wert ran for a 57-yard touchdown against Celina on Friday night. (DHI Media/Pat Agler)

VAN WERT — Celina’s defense against the pass and the run pretty much held Van Wert’s high-powered offense in check on Friday night in a 17-14 Bulldog win. The loss ended Van Wert’s 20-game home win streak. Celina is now 2-1 overall and 2-0 in the WBL. Van Wert is 2-1 and 1-1.

Except for a couple of big plays, the Cougar defense was also solid. The Dogs’ two touchdowns, both in the fourth quarter, came on 57-yard runs.

Conner Campbell.JPG

Conner Campbell broke up a pass and recovered a fumble on Friday night. (DHI Media/Pat Agler)
Brylen Parker.JPG

Brylen Parker totaled 202 yards of total offense for the Cougars on Friday night. (DHI Media/Pat Agler)

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.