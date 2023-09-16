1.jpg

Will Sensabaugh of Spenceville runs the ball against Bluffton on Friday night. (June Orr/CherryRoad Media)

SPENCERVILLE — Week five of the high school football season saw a pair of NWC foes locking horns inside Memorial Field and The visiting Bluffton Pirates played rude guests to Spencerville, continuing their hot start with a shutout of the Bearcats on Friday night.

Bluffton entered play with the number one offense (43.9 points per game) and top defense (7.0 points allowed per game) in the NWC. On Friday night the Pirates proved exactly why they currently lead the conference in those categories, thumping Spencerville 56-0 to stay unbeaten.

8.jpg

Grady Smith makes a tackle on a Bluffton ball-carrier. (June Orr/CherryRoad Media)

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.