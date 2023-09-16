SPENCERVILLE — Week five of the high school football season saw a pair of NWC foes locking horns inside Memorial Field and The visiting Bluffton Pirates played rude guests to Spencerville, continuing their hot start with a shutout of the Bearcats on Friday night.
Bluffton entered play with the number one offense (43.9 points per game) and top defense (7.0 points allowed per game) in the NWC. On Friday night the Pirates proved exactly why they currently lead the conference in those categories, thumping Spencerville 56-0 to stay unbeaten.
“Defensively we challenge our guys to set our offense up with good field position,” said Bluffton head coach Jeff Richards. “In December we told our guys that if we put in the work, we could do some great things. They've done a phenomenal job working and building together. Tonight was another great example of that.”
The scoring bonanza began three plays in for the Pirates.
Landen Worcester worked towards the Bearcat sideline before cutting back to mid-field and sailing 50 yards into the endzone. Moments later, Worcester found pay dirt once again, this time from five yards out.
“We knew we wanted to run the ball tonight," said Worcester. "Our offensive line got great pushes and the holes were there for us.”
Gavin Bogart capped off Bluffton’s 21-point quarter with his first of two scores. His one-yard touchdown run with 3:50 remaining in the first gave the Pirates a 21-0 advantage.
Bluffton quarterback Garrett Bogart had just four pass attempts on the night. Bogart capitalized on his lone toss to Braeden Jordan with a three-yard touchdown pass and just before halftime, Bogart pushed the game out of reach with an eight-yard touchdown run.
“We couldn’t have asked for a better start to the game," said Richards. "We were able to rotate a good number of guys in and that's huge looking at our schedule. It’s a grind and we have some tough games coming up.”
Due to injuries, the Bearcats were forced to bring out a little bit of a different look offensively.
Spencerville returned to a more traditional spread look and Carder Orr played well (10-of-14, 90 yards), but the Bearcats struggled to move the ball consistently. Bluffton limited them to just 106 yards of total offense.
“We were really spread out tonight out of necessity," said Spencerville head coach Kyle Koenig. "We don’t have many healthy running backs right now and I thought we found some things later that we can incorporate in the future. We just need to stay the course and do our best to get better every day.”
Freshman running back Parker Lovell made the best of his opportunity in the fourth quarter to extend the Bluffton advantage. Lovell exploded for a pair of big runs on the Pirates final two possessions — from 65 and 20 yards out.
Bluffton (5-0, 2-0 NWC) remains on the road in week six, heading to War Memorial Field for a battle with the Ada Bulldogs. Spencerville (2-3, 0-2 NWC) returns home on Friday night when they welcome Leipsic to town.
Line score
Bluffton 21 14 7 14 – 56
Spencerville 0 0 0 0 – 0
Scoring plays
B – 50-yard run Landen Worcester
B – 5-yard run Landen Worcester
B – 1 yard run Gavin Bogart
B – 3-yard reception Braeden Jorden from Garret Bogart
