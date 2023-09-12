VAN WERT — The scrappy Delphos St. John’s volleyball team picked up its fifth win of the season Tuesday, topping Van Wert 25-10, 25-14, 25-17. The Blue Jays are now 5-6. Van Wert is 0-9.
The visitors cruised through the first set, leading throughout. An early 9-0 Blue Jay run turned a 5-2 lead into a 14-2 lead, and there was no longer any doubt about the outcome. Junior outside hitter Laila Sites led the St. John’s attackers early in the set. Delphos finished off the set with a 6-0 run punctuated by a tip kill from sophomore middle hitter Madilyn Conley — 25-10.
Van Wert made the second set interesting for quite awhile. There were seven ties and three lead changes in the set. The kills and blocks of Cougar senior middle Jordanne Blythe kept it close. The Jays took a 12-11 lead on a block by Conley, but Blythe trumped that with a block of her own to tie it at 12. St. John’s then took charge, finishing the set with a 13-2 run. Senior jump server Emma Will went to the line leading 17-14 and finished off the Cougars with eight straight points — 25-14.
The Cougars’ best set was the third one. The Jays never led until a kill by junior Kayla Beining got them up 11-10. That was the start of an 8-1 run that put St. John’s up 18-11. From there on, however, the two teams battled pretty much on even terms, the match ending on a Cougar serving error at 25-17.
Sites led the Jays in kills with 10. Junior setter Grace Moenter and senior setter Avery Mueller were tops in assists with 10 apiece. Junior libero Avery Altenburger had 13 digs. Beining had 8 total blocks.
Van Wert’s individual statistics are not yet available.
Each team had four serving errors, all four of the Delphos miscues coming in the second set.
