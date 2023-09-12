Van Wert.jpg

VAN WERT — The scrappy Delphos St. John’s volleyball team picked up its fifth win of the season Tuesday, topping Van Wert 25-10, 25-14, 25-17. The Blue Jays are now 5-6. Van Wert is 0-9.

The visitors cruised through the first set, leading throughout. An early 9-0 Blue Jay run turned a 5-2 lead into a 14-2 lead, and there was no longer any doubt about the outcome. Junior outside hitter Laila Sites led the St. John’s attackers early in the set. Delphos finished off the set with a 6-0 run punctuated by a tip kill from sophomore middle hitter Madilyn Conley — 25-10.

