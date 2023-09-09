ROCKFORD — Parkway’s big plays — on offense and defense — pulled the Panthers through to an exciting 35-23 win over St. Henry Friday night.
Parkway is now 2-2 overall and 1-1 in the MAC. St. Henry is 1-3 and 0-2.
Oddly, St. Henry had some big statistical advantages — total offensive yards (459-295) and first downs (23-11); however, on three trips to the red zone the Redskins had to settle for field goals, and that proved to be huge in the end.
There were only two possessions in the entire first quarter. Parkway opened with a 15-play, 45-yard drive that ended with an interception. St. Henry took over at its own 6 and started a long drive that continued into the second period — 83 yards in 15 plays. The Redskins got as close as the Panther 2, but a penalty and a bad snap set them back a bit, and they settled for a 29-yard field goal by junior Michael Gonzalez at 10:35.
Parkway struck back quickly. On the Panthers’ second play from scrimmage, senior quarterback Fletcher Smith hit junior receiver Landon Younker on the left sideline, and Younker sprinted to the end zone — an 80-yard play. Junior Brayden Bruns booted the PAT — 7-3, Parkway, with 9:37 on the clock.
The Redskins’ next possession ended with a 53-yard scoring strike from sophomore quarterback Jack Huelsman to sophomore receiver Carter Laguire. The PAT kick by Gonzalez gave the visitors a 10-7 lead with 6:51 on the second quarter clock.
On the ensuing kickoff, however, Parkway senior Logan Green went 70 yards from the Panther 10 to the Redskin 20. Five plays later, Smith went in from the 1, and Bruns’s PAT kick had the lead back at 14-10 with 4:17 on the clock.
St. Henry then went 65 yards in 10 plays to pay dirt via a 16-yard completion from Huelsman to junior Jared Niefeld. The PAT kick by Gonzalez got the lead back in Redskin hands at 17-14 with only 25 seconds left in the half.
Amazingly, the second quarter scoring onslaught was not over. Green returned the ensuing kickoff 92 yards to get the Panthers a 20-17 lead at 0:09. The PAT kick was wide, but Parkway went to the locker room on a high note.
St. Henry seemed to take control in the third quarter. The Redskins started with another drive, starting at their own 40 and getting all the way to the Parkway 4, but another fumbled snap set them back. Once again the visitors settled for a field goal, this one a 28-yarder to tied it at 20-20 with 6:19 on the third quarter clock.
Parkway then went three-and-out. St. Henry started at its own 40, and ten plays later, Gonzales booted a 23-yarder to grab a 23-20 lead with 1:31 left in the third quarter.
On the next possession, the Redskins sacked Smith twice while forcing another three-and-out, but the momentum then took a 180-degree turn.
A St. Henry fumble gave the ball back to Parkway on the Panther 31. Suddenly, the Parkway offense found life once more. Seven plays later, Smith took it in from the 7, and Bruns kicked the PAT — 27-23, Panthers, with 6:32 left in the game.
The Redskins then went three-and-out, but if fans thought the home team would just try to eat clock, they were in for a big surprise. Smith threw a bomb down the left sideline, dropping it between two defenders into the hands of senior Caiden Berry, who raced into the end zone — a 68-yard play that pretty much sealed the deal. Smith then fumbled the PAT snap, but ran it in for two more points — 35-23, Parkway, with 4:32 left.
St. Henry got two more possessions, but both ended quickly with interceptions, one by Berry and one by Bruns.
Smith ended up hitting 11 of 14 passing for 189 yards.
Two St. Henry quarterbacks saw plenty of action, Huelsman, primarily a passer, and sophomore Charlie Werling, primarily a runner. Werling had 21 carries for 180 yards and 4 of 11 passes for 109 yards. Huelsman hit on 13 of 20 passes for 143 yards with two interceptions; he ran only twice for 20 yards.
Scoring summary
SH 0 17 6 0 - 23
PW 0 20 0 15 - 35
Second Quarter
10:35 — Michael Gonzalez (SH) — 29-yard field goal. 0-3
9:37 — Landon Younker (PW) — 80-yard pass from Fletcher Smith. PAT kick by Brayden Bruns. 7-0.
6:51 — Carter Laguire (SH) — 53-yard pass from Jack Huelsman. PAT kick by Gonzalez. 7-10.
4:17 — Smith — 1-yard run. PAT kick by Bruns. 14-10.
0:25 — Jared Niefeld (SH) — 16-yard pass from Huelsman. PAT kick by Gonzalez. 14-17.
0:09 — Logan Green (PW) — 92-yard kickoff return. PAT kick wide. 20-17.
Third Quarter
6:19 — Gonzalez — 28-yard field goal. 20-20.
1:31 — Gonzalez — 23-yard field goal. 20-23
Fourth Quarter
6:32 — Smith — 7-yard run. PAT kick by Bruns. 27-23.
4:39 — Caiden Berry (PW) — 68-yard pass from Smith. 2-point PAT run by Smith. 35-23.
Team statistics
Rushing Att/Yds: SH 32/207, PW 23/86
Passing Comp/Att/Int: SH 17/31/2, PW 11/15/1
Passing Yds: SH 252, PW 209
Total Yds: SH 459, PW 295
First Downs: SH 23, PW 11
