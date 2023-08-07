Spencerville Logo.jpg

SPENCERVILLE —  The 46th Annual Spencerville All-Comers Cross Country Meet will be held on Thursday Aug. 17th starting at 6 p.m. at Spencerville High School.

One mile races for girls, boys and adults. 5k races are also scheduled for both females and males, as well as a 5K team competition. Entry fee is $2 per runner.

Download PDF Spen All Comers XC 2023 info.pdf

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.