In addition, Max suffered from a speech disorder known as “echolalia.” He was unable to form sentences. Communication attempts came through feeding back key words in repetition to what had been said to him. Max’s pattern of care included adherence to certain demands, and a schedule geared around his needs. Each morning, she would arise early to prepare lunch and see him off to a sheltered workshop. In the afternoon, she would have a “treat” prepared for his arrival and evening activities.
Eleanor’s tendency to be uncomfortable with social settings often restricted her schedule and social availability. In spite of the sacrifices, she never complained. Her deep faith in God, though often restricted to home, was self-sustaining and sufficient.
Eleanor’s cross deepened when her husband died of a heart attack at a fairly young age. However, she received considerable support from a second son, Meredith, who was a school teacher.
Eleanor’s strength was best demonstrated once when Meredith was in a serious car accident. Those who broke the news to her were stunned as she commented, “Don’t ever hesitate to deliver bad news, even if it’s death. I can handle it. I just take things as they come and try to keep them in perspective.”
Neighbors and friends were amazed with Eleanor’s strength and the finesse with which she cared for Max. Life had never been easy for Eleanor. Prior to Max’s birth, she and her first husband had been in a serious automobile accident. He later died from complications of that event.
In spite of life’s demands, Eleanor always welcomed visitors to her home with a gracious attitude. She sought social interaction when possible. When those visiting left her home, they would always be given her special expression, “you’uns come back, now.”
Age and weariness took its toll on Eleanor. At age 83, she developed pneumonia and was hospitalized. Still, she never lost sight of her angelic vision.
“I have to recover because I need to return home to take care of Max,” she would say to visitors.
It wasn’t only Max she was thinking of. Meredith was within one year of retiring from teaching and she wanted to carry on to assist him. Unfortunately that didn’t happen, and she passed away.
Immediately, Meredith picked up his mother’s torch. He retired from teaching prematurely in order to care for Max. A daughter, Norma, also assisted with the cause.
These days the “you’uns come back” welcome continues at their home. Max sits in his favorite rocking chair and feeds back special words of others. In his own way, he is appreciative of Meredith’s special care. As the brothers’ bond deepens, one can almost hear the whisper of an unseen angel guarding and leading in the care of Max.
