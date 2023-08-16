Manassas was a group of seven musicians who played for a year before calling it quits.
It was a side project of Steven Stills, one quarter of Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young and formerly of Buffalo Springfield. He’s joined here by five in-demand studio musicians and Chris Hillman, former Byrd and Flying Burrito Brother.
Stills had two solo albums under his belt when he assembled the troops for this self-titler, and he wrote or co-wrote all of its 21 songs. If you don’t like Stills’ voice you won’t like “Manassas,” because he sings on nearly every track.
Because of his name recognition Atlantic Records listed “Manassas” as another Stephen Stills product, and the consumer was left confused: was it another Stills project or a new group (like CSNY) with him as a contributing member?
It was both. “Manassas” was released in April, 1972 — one month before “Exile on Main St.”
While the Rolling Stones’ valentine to American blues, rock and gospel is justly famous, “Manassas,” which mines much of the same territory, has largely been forgotten.
Each of the record’s four sides has a theme.
Side one is called “The Raven” and it’s mostly blues. Side two is “The Wilderness” and is strictly country/bluegrass. Side three, “Consider” is folk/pop-rock, and side four, “Rock and Roll is Here to Stay” is all rock and blues.
One and three are probably the best. There’s only a couple weak songs in the bunch, and those are only so in comparison with the rest of the record — which is uniformly excellent.
There’s a casual feeling to “Manassas,” and the best songs, like “Johnny’s Garden” and “Song of Love” have a relaxed feeling that comes from people working together having fun.
An uncredited Jerry Garcia played pedal steel guitar on “So Begins the Task,” while Bill Wyman co-wrote “The Love Gangster” and played bass on the song.
‘Task’ is a country ballad of Stills’ grief over his breakup with Judy Collins. If “Suite: Judy Blue Eyes” was the beginning of their relationship this was the end, and his harmony with Hillman is the prettiest moment on a record full of them.
‘Love Gangster’ is a funky hard rock tune. Wyman enjoyed the experience so much he later said he’d have left the Rolling Stones to join Manassas.
The opportunity never happened. Stills had a cocaine addiction at the time, and Manassas folded in 1973 after their second album, “Down the Road” stalled. (Fifteen additional songs from “Down the Road” were released by Rhino Records in 2009 as “Pieces” on both CD and vinyl. Both are currently out of print and expensive.)
Chris Hillman’s presence is probably the glue that kept Manassas together an entire year.
Hillman was not a diva, and he knew what he was doing.
In a 1976 Rolling Stone interview with Cameron Crowe he claimed the project was his idea: “Stills was playing a concert in Cleveland with the Memphis Horns. I was sitting in the audience, going, ‘Jesus Christ. They’re making 25,000 bucks and they’re sh***y’.”
He spoke to Stills backstage and Manassas/”Manassas” was born.
The group dropped the brass rhythm section for drums, congas and pedal steel guitar, and added Hillman’s smooth tenor to contrast Stills’ raspy baritone. The result was a warmer, more intimate sound, as on “Both of Us (Bound to Lose),” which closes side one.
There’s a seamlessness to this first record that feels natural. “Blues Man” from side four closes out the record. It’s a tribute to Jimi Hendrix and Duane Allman that’s surprisingly quiet and understated.
The music blends together into one larger whole, and “Manassas” is a great record to put on when you’re doing something else, like washing your car or having a barbecue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.