I’ve seen some confusion on Issue 1 so I want to put this simple:
Abortion will be on the ballot this November regardless of how you vote on Aug. 8.
But Issue 1 makes it harder for regular Ohio citizens to get things on the ballot in the future. It then makes it harder for Ohioans to get measures passed once on the ballot. If Issue 1 passes, the only ones who will be able to get things on the Ohio ballot will be special interest groups with deep pockets.
Currently it takes 50% plus one person to get a measure passed. A person has to collect signatures from 44 out of 88 counties to get a measure on the ballot. This has worked flawlessly for 100 years. No issues. But all of a sudden, Ohio lawmakers want to make it a problem. They want to make it so it takes 60% to pass an issue — meaning that even if majority of voters support an issue, it could fail. Furthermore, they want signatures to come from all 88 counties — again, this is only feasible if you’re a special interest group with tons of money.
There is no reason to change the way our constitution works. You don’t need to fix something that isn’t broken.
They want you to think this is about blocking abortion, but truly, it’s not. Again, that will be on the November ballot no matter what. Think long term — just wait until it’s an issue you’re passionate about.
I’d also like to add that our Secretary of State, Frank LaRose, who is now championing this effort, is on record in December 2021 stating, “August special elections generate chronically low turnout because voters aren’t expecting an election to occur. This is bad news for the civic health of our state. Interest groups often manipulatively put issues on the ballot in August because they know fewer Ohioans are paying attention. As a result, the side that wins is typically the one that has a vested interest in the passage of the issue. Voters are just as capable of voting on these important issues during the standard primary and general elections.” (Source: https://www.ohiosos.gov/media-center/press-releases/2021/2021-12-09/)
He knows better, yet here he is wasting $20 million dollars in taxpayer money.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.