I really do not believe we are using our Declaration of Independence and our Constitution to their fullest. Our Declaration tells us, “we hold these truths to be self-evident that all men are created equal — that should have eliminated slavery as of July 4, 1776, but it did not.
The Northwest Ordinance of July 13, 1787, did eliminate slavery in article 6 which states “there shall be neither slavery nor involuntary servitude in the said territory.”
The Northwest Ordinance was signed two months before our U.S. Constitution on Sept. 17, 1787.
All men are created equal with certain inalienable rights, among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
LIFE: which begins at conception, for if there is no life the baby would not even get to the heartbeat stage. This life which one day will be capable of enjoying LIFE, LBERTY and THE PURSUIT OF HAPPINESS.
LIBERTY: which appears in our Constitution in the preamble, which contains provisions are to be provide for; We the people, by those we the people elected to be in authority over us, the President of the United States, the Supreme Court and all of the lower courts, governors of all 50 states, state and local representatives of all 50 states. There are six provisions in the preamble. I will be concerned with two of them, number six is, and secure the blessings of liberty.
AND THE PURSUIT OF HAPPINESS: this would come under number three: insure domestic tranquility.
INSURE: to make sure, guarantee. DOMESTIC: one’s own country. TRANQUILITY: calm, quiet, peaceful, this would go along with our first amendment; or the right of the people PEACEABLY to ASSEMBLE.
I hope this has given you a better understanding of our Declaration and Constitution, how they are interrelated; the Declaration has been called our nation’s birth certificate.
