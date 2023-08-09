National Lampoon is known mostly for “Animal House” and the Chevy Chase ‘Vacation’ movies of the 1980s, but it started as a satirical magazine in 1970 that poked fun at sacred cows like politics and religion.
The magazine was so popular that it branched into music, and even a radio show in the ’70s that lasted a year. Many of the radio show’s cast would end up on the first season of “Saturday Night Live” the following year: Chevy Chase, Bill Murray, Gilda Radner and John Belushi.
Christopher Guest did not. Guest is half the brains behind “This Is Spinal Tap” (1984) and a very talented musician, too. He made two records for The Lampoon in the early ’70s: “Radio Dinner” (1972) and this one — a wicked parody of Woodstock that proved leftist politics could be just as silly as right wing conservatism.
The occasion is the Woodchuck Festival of Peace, Love and Death. Millions of lemmings have gathered at Max Yassir’s farm to listen to music and commit mass suicide. In the end they all die in an explosion caused by their group-singing.
Guest co-wrote most the “Lemmings” songs with Tony Hendra, a writer for The Lampoon who’d step in to do Beatles voices when they needed a genuine Englishman.
“Lemmings” began as a stage show, and it ran for hundreds of performances at the Village Gate nightclub in Greenwich Village from 1973-74, the same duration as “The National Lampoon Radio Hour.” Hendra produced and directed the stage show.
The parodies are obvious: Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young becomes Freud, Marx, Engels and Jung, The Temptations are The Motown Manifestos, and so on.
What makes them funny is how closely they sound like the real thing.
When Christopher Guest sings “Positively Wall Street” in a nasal whine (with harmonica) you’d swear it was Bob Dylan. Belushi’s Joe Cocker (“Lonely at the Bottom”) is so good it led to a famous ‘dueling Joes’ sketch when Cocker was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live.
Belushi ties the songs together as the announcer, just like the “Woodstock” soundtrack. So instead of ‘stay away from the brown acid’ we get “the brown strychnine has been cut with acid, so watch it.”
Chevy Chase rants at other lemmings for touching his motorcycle and the gag is funny for its extremely vulgar profanity. You don’t have to see “Gimme Shelter” or know who Sonny Barger is to laugh at the joke, but it helps.
You had to be there, as they say, and Baby Boomers could appreciate the humor better than those age 50 and under.
Dylan and the Temptations didn’t play Woodstock. Neither did James Taylor or John Denver, who are also mocked here, and “Lemmings” isn’t a direct parody of the festival so much as a jab at society when the counterculture was rapidly becoming the culture and popular music was politics.
If “Lemmings” has a point, it’s that anything could be marketed — even rebellion against capitalism.
That idea is fresh 50 years later, when Rage Against the Machine is sponsored by Chase-Manhattan bank and The Rolling Stones have become a corporation.
It’s also ironic, since National Lampoon is now a signifier with zero relation to its former self.
If you want to know how good it was read an old magazine or listen to those first two records.
On second thought, think for yourself. Don’t be a lemming.
