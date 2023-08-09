Cover of “Lemmings” (1973) by National Lampoon

Cover of “Lemmings” (1973) by National Lampoon

National Lampoon is known mostly for “Animal House” and the Chevy Chase ‘Vacation’ movies of the 1980s, but it started as a satirical magazine in 1970 that poked fun at sacred cows like politics and religion.

The magazine was so popular that it branched into music, and even a radio show in the ’70s that lasted a year. Many of the radio show’s cast would end up on the first season of “Saturday Night Live” the following year: Chevy Chase, Bill Murray, Gilda Radner and John Belushi.

