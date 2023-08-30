There, standing tall and brilliant, were “these awesome pink flowers,” standing 15 inches tall. They had literally popped up overnight. They had never noticed the clusters of leaves that had stood in the same region in May and then disappeared.
All along, the magic had waited underground under the guidance of the Creator’s timing. Suddenly in a few hours overnight, the “Surprise Lilies” popped up right where my mother had planted them nearly 60 years ago when we moved to Berne, Indiana, in 1963.
If you haven’t noticed, this year has been one of the best summers for Surprise Lilies in several years. Clusters, rows and other formations of the flowers which once originated in Europe have been brilliant for the past several weeks. Many are still standing tall, enduring the earlier heat, storms and any other nature attacks that might have changed their stature.
In many ways, they are flowers that resemble humankind. They are “born” in early spring, jump up for a few weeks as a “child,” diminish and work on their “calling” and then suddenly pop again as they are, just like humans that finally become who they are at some point in life.
The unique thing about our property at 606 N. Jefferson St. in Berne was that it gradually became a family reunion of flowers. Both my mother and grandmother harvested the flowers that had been part of the flowerbeds on the property where we had lived in tiny Ceylon, one field south of the Wabash River where I was raised. And the beauty of the family memories of the flowers that traveled with us from that property is the fact that many of them represented other family members who had partaken of the old tradition of passing around family bulbs and seedlings.
One of my earliest memories was playing with trucks and cars in grandma’s flower beds and soaking in the fresh aroma of hyacinths, setting up my pup tent in the midst of the family flower garden and learning how to plant flowers at the guidance of my grandma’s hoe.
By the time of their full fruition in the flower beds in Berne, my mother could tell me where they had come from — Aunt Catherine, Aunt Josephine, Eleanor, Aunt Frances, Aunt Druscilla in Missouri, cousins in Nebraska and various other family relatives. Indeed, they were all floral reminders of family relatives.
But of all of the flowers, there is one that I have planted and grown by every garden, mailbox and in every flower garden from college days until now — Zinnias. My grandma just loved zinnias, the huge “state fair” zinnias. There are pictures taken of her in her zinnia flowerbed where the flowers were taller than she was, and through these colorful flowers I feel her presence every day of the summer when I glance at them.
In that special time of summer when Surprise Lilies (also referred to as Resurrection Lilies) make their appearance, I am also reminded of my mother. In fact, they are blooming right now along that street in Berne where she planted them 60 years ago.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.