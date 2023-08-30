Jewish comic Moshe Kasher on Christian music: “the most beautiful religious music ever was Christian music, like gospel music and Byzantine chanting. Now it’s like “me and Jesus ate a sandwich in the back of my pickup truck.”
What Kasher is mocking is the tendency of all contemporary Christian music to sound alike — like bad Pearl Jam imitators. Or worse: bad John Mellencamp imitators. Think Creed or Skillet and you get the idea.
Kasher has a point. No subject is more awe-inspiring than God. Shouldn’t music about God should be awe-inspiring, too? Or at least have a sense of history or context?
Enter Joel Chertoff and Rick “Levi” Coghill, two musicians unique in the history of American music.
Chertoff was a Jew and Coghill a gentile. Lamb, the group they founded, was the first ever modern, Christian-Jewish gospel group.
Chertoff was a messianic Jew, which means he believed Christ was the messiah foretold in the Old Testament. He and Coghill met in Cincinnati in the early ’70s at Beth Messiah, the synagogue Chertoff’s father, a messianic rabbi, had started.
Joel was his father’s worship leader. Coghill was a recovering heroin addict and musician, and would accompany Chertoff in his street ministry.
The two would eventually hike through Europe and Israel. It was there, while playing music in a kibbutz that they decided to make music professionally, according to Chertoff’s website.
Coghill died in 2021, and Chertoff continues to perform their songs and sell their CDs.
Lamb songs can be broken into three basic categories: 1) Old Testament history and songs of worship to God, 2) the need for remission of sin — a cornerstone of Old Testament belief (Leviticus 17:11), and 3) Christ’s fulfillment of that need —the messianic part.
“Jerusalem Descending” (from II), “Messiah’s Lament” and “Sing, O Barren One” (both III) chronicle the captivity of Judah in Babylon during the divided kingdom of Israel. “Queen of Sheba” (III) is about the wisdom of Solomon.
“Who Will You Blame?” and “Engraved Invitation” (both II) are about the dangers of dying in one’s sin.
“Y Neeglah” (III- from Isaiah 40:4-5), and “Yeshua Hammashiach” (also III) are worship songs to Jesus Christ that could be played in nearly any church in America.
And they basically were. Chertoff and Coghill were immensely popular in evangelical churches in the early ’80s, along with fellow messianic Jew Keith Green — whose brilliant career ended in a 1982 plane crash.
By 1978 the duo had gone from independent label Messianic Music to gospel giant Sparrow Records, for whom they recorded their fourth album, Songs for The Flock (1978). Two years later they already had a greatest hits album on Sparrow — less than a decade after forming.
Their music got more sophisticated over time, and Lamb II (1974) was more Becker and Fagen than Batdorf and Rodney.
They added drums, electric guitars and strings. “Comfort Ye My People” (from Isaiah 40:1-11) included piano and a reverbed e-bow. The result was a haunting, wailing sound appropriate for the subject.
There is still some controversy over who contributed what to the group.
On his website Chertoff set the record straight: “Our roles together were clear and defined. I was the singer-songwriter and played guitar and piano. He was the virtuoso guitarist and produced/arranged the music in studio. Our ministry together spanned 20 years.”
You can’t go wrong with any of lamb’s first 4 records. They were great musicians who played songs of love between God and His chosen people. From 1972-1992 they were nearly the only ones doing it.
Their music is a reminder that Christianity is the “wild branch” grafted onto a much older tree (Romans 11). Listen to “Song of Ruth” or “Ephraim” or “Rivers of Babylon” and learn about that tree….
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.