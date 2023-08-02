Quick quiz: name 10 Australian music groups.
There’s AC/DC. Men at Work. Midnight Oil. INXS. Crowded House. The Easybeats. Ummm. Olivia Newton John’s a solo act but she counts, right? Rick Springfield same. Errr, Kylie Minogue?
If you’re stumped by now you’re not alone. Australian pop music is virtually unheard here in the U.S. and there are dozens of musicians from down under who never made a dent in the American charts.
There were a few that tried, and James Reyne is one of them.
Reyne was the lead singer for Australian Crawl, which many have dubbed the Australian Beach Boys. The group was a throwback to American garage rock of the ’60s. They sang songs about girls and surfing and were popular from 1980 to 1984, when co-lead singer and rhythm guitarist Guy McDonough died of complications from alcoholism, heroin addiction and AIDS.
James Reyne was the other lead singer/songwriter of the group, and with the group’s official disbanding he embarked on a solo career that continues to this day. Reyne’s self-titled album was released there in 1987 and here the following spring, slightly repackaged.
The timing was perfect. “Crocodile Dundee” was hugely popular, and Reyne tried to hang ten on the wave of Australia-fascination here in the States.
Unfortunately, no one knew who James Reyne or Australian Crawl were.
Instead of selling him as a new Australian act, Capitol records chose to market Reyne on the strength of his singles. Singles that radio stations were not playing (witness the hype sticker). They dropped Reyne after his follow up, “Hard Reyne,” (1989) which was never released in the States.
At first listen “James Reyne” sounds like any other ’80s pop album. It kicks off with “Fall of Rome,” an aggressive Billy Idol-ish tune with a lot of slashing guitars and growling vocals. By the time “The Traveller” wraps up side two it’s clear this is no imitator, but a man with something to say.
When you can understand him, that is.
Reyne uses his voice like an instrument, and his indecipherable style is a trademark. The man loves syllables and flowing vowels. In his mouth the alliteration of “some silken slip of evil” sounds like “some silken slipper people” or “some soup gets slit by evil.”
The song is called “Hammerhead.” It’s a warning about addiction disguised as a love story: Reyne’s addicted to his girl; she’s addicted to hammer — Aussie slang for heroin. Capitol provided a lyrics sheet, and it helps greatly.
Drug abuse is a common theme: “Counting on Me,” “Heaven on a Stick.” “Fall of Rome” seems about the breakup of Australian Crawl, and the shadow of McDonough’s death lies heavily over this record.
It isn’t heavy music, though, and “James Reyne” has aged well. What little synthesizer appears is understated and tasteful. No less than 16 session musicians worked on this LP, along with Reyne’s complement of Jef Scott (guitars, bass, vocals), David Faragher (bass) and John Watson (drums, percussion). Olivia Newton-John sings backup chorus on one song.
Side one closes with “Always the Way,” a seven-minute scorcher with only three verses that’s practically an instrumental.
The lyrics are witty, too. Witness this quatrain from “Rip It Up.” “You always were a sucker for an educated tongue (2x)/I could’ve been your Henry Higgins/Could’ve been my Pygma-li-on.”
The record is oddly poetic. It’s a slow burner that doesn’t seem like much at first listen, but it keeps bringing the listener back.
In “Burning Wood” when Reyne sings “Snug interior/The hand of God/So much dirty laundry/In their backyard” you have no idea what fuels his metaphors. And you don’t care; you just want to hear more.
“Burning Wood” is an earworm. “Hammerhead” is another. Don’t be surprised if you find yourself humming them in the grocery store.
An Australian mentioned Reyne to me years ago and got a blank stare in return. He was a musician, and I suspect Reyne has influenced more musicians than will ever admit it.
If you doubt Reynes’ influence on musicians have a listen to “Unpublished Critics” from Australian Crawl’s sophomore effort, “Sirocco” (1981) and see if it doesn’t sound like a certain Guns ‘N Roses hit.
Dave Matthews is a fan of his singing style, for sure. “Hammerhead” preceded The La’s “There She Goes” by three years, and “Mr. Sandman” Metallica’s “Enter, Sandman” by four.
In fact…James Reyne may be the most underrated figure in ’80s pop music.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.