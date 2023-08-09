Why is it that when we fall, we always check to see if anyone saw us take the tumble before we examine ourselves for injuries?
I’m not sure that I fully understand why it is, but I’m one of those that do that.
I recall one time in late winter when I took a tumble in the middle of the street in front of a public building. It was one of those days when we had a mixture of freezing rain, sleet, snow, and various other winter elements. I was on my way into the building and I had my camera and notebook with me.
Suddenly, I flipped up in the air and came down on all fours. My camera flew one direction (and fortunately landed in a snow bank) and my notebook somehow tucked under me. As quickly as I took the tumble, I flipped up and looked around to make sure that I hadn’t been “found out” for my “grievous error.”
Apparently I hadn’t been seen so all was well. Then I started “testing” all of my limbs to see if I had broken any bones on this aging frame. My knee was a bit sore and later stiffened for a couple of days, but thank goodness, no one had seen me go down.
I somehow have to wonder if this syndrome doesn’t extend further than the public tumble, like maybe into the classroom. You know, those moments in school when the teacher would ask a question and you didn’t know the answer.
At that point, most of us would attempt to avoid eye contact with our instructor in hopes that we wouldn’t be called on, at least until we realized that some teachers had become old pro’s at spotting the ones who didn’t want to be spotted.
During those times, I used to try different methods to avoid being called on, like looking around the class to see “who might get called on,” or faking out the instructor by actually combining eye contact with a warm smile that might convey the message that I was so sure of myself that there was no need to call on me.
Of course, there’s the ever-embarrassing situation of meeting someone on the street that apparently has known us for a lifetime and is overwhelmingly glad to see us. You know, “Why my goodness, it’s been a long time. How are you? What have you been up to?”
At that point, most of us try to fake our way through the conversation with cover stories based on generalizations and other attempts to shift the focus and squirm out of the situation.
Then comes the question, “do you know who I am?
“There used to be a cover up that seemed to work pretty good in those situations. I would often say, “Of course I know who you are. In fact, I was just thinking about writing to you but I wasn’t quite sure how to spell your last name.”
Most people would comply and bells would ring; quite often I could then remember who they were.
Even that backfired one day when the individual spelled out s-m-i-t-h.
Admittedly, some people are much more clever at digging themselves out of embarrassment holes than others. I always admire the ones that are.
Take for example a close friend of ours in the Dayton area. One time a group of us were in a restaurant eating supper. For whatever reason, she drew the water glass towards her mouth to take a drink, missed the mark, and hit the bottom of her nose instead.
Very casually, without a smile, she said, “Whoops, I thought I was taller than that!”
Now that was good, something I wouldn’t have thought about in a lifetime.
Of course, there are as many other situations that produce the same effect, such as walking into a glass door inadvertently, continuing to sing when the song is over in a worship service, or boldly addressing someone by the wrong name.
Even that situation has a proper response. One day I walked into a restaurant and someone said, “Hi Bob.” I remarked rather nervously (as though I had something to apologize for), “Jim, not Bob.”
To that, the individual replied, “I know that. I was just checking to see if you did.”
One of the most embarrassing situations I ever got into as a result of “fall down syndrome” occurred at our first church in tiny Wabash in Mercer County.
It was the first funeral I ever conducted; church legend Lucy Gray had passed away at age 90. Officiating my first funeral was such a big deal that my mother even purchased a new suit to give her son just for the occasion.
As is the custom, following the benediction, I slowly led the casket and the pallbearers out of the church. At the threshold of the church door, something went terribly wrong. I was so concerned about being in proper step that I forgot to check for the church steps.
Suddenly, I tripped, ran down the steps, and took a leap toward the church welcome sign. With great embarrassment, I ended up doing a belly slide underneath the sign, lying there with grass stains all over the front of my new suit.
I wasn’t injured, but I was totally stunned in disbelief at what just happened. To this day, I can still hear the words in my mind of one of the pallbearers, ‘let’s put Lucy in the hearse and then we’ll pick up the preacher.’
There are some situations that can’t be described with words. My name is Jim, last name L-a-n-g-h-a-m.
