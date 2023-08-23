(Shown from the left) Mayor Ken Markward stands with Police Chief Douglas Weigle and officers Nathan Pruden, Justin Hammond, Devin Rabe, Dallas Smallwood, and city Safety Services Director Jay Fleming. (Photo submitted)
Today marks another step forward for the city of Van Wert and its Police Department. All across the U.S. there is a shortage of police officers, including here in Van Wert.
I would like to thank Mayor Ken Markward, Safety Service Director Jay Fleming and all of city council for supporting our department. They have allowed me take some steps to plan for the future of this agency.
I will be hiring six people to attend Vantage Police Academy. By doing this, at the end of the Academy I will have several candidates to choose from to get back to full staff. I am also gaining two or three experienced officers from lateral transfers, due to this support.
While at conferences, Administrators across the state are stating the same problem: either no one is applying or if you hire, about 50% stay for one year and leave.
Hiring six reserve officers for only two or three full time positions will put our city in a good spot. Having more candidates than full time positions makes the process more competitive, and we will get the most qualified candidates. Some do not pass the physical portion of the academy or for other reasons make it to the end.
With so many opportunities for these young people, it comes down to this: administrators have to change their strategy. We have to help create qualified applicants. We cannot operate like we have in the past and expect different results.
The Vantage Police academy in the past several years have had 10 or fewer candidates to start the Academy.
This year they are starting with 20 — full capacity.
I am very excited for the future of the Van Wert Police Department.
The following officers were sworn in on Thursday, Aug. 17: Nathan Pruden (currently a full-time dispatcher), Cameron Terhark, Justin Hammond, Dallas Smallwood, Devin Rabe. Due to a work conflict, Mario Moreno Jr. was sworn in on Monday, Aug. 21 at 2 p.m.
