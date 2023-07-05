The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band will always be known as the “Mr. Bojangles” group, since that is the only song of theirs that still plays on the radio. They started as a country/folk/rock act in southern California in the mid-1960s when high school friends Jeff Hanna and Bruce Kunkel started performing as the New Coast Two.
Within a few years several members had joined, including a young Jackson Browne who came and went. For the next six decades the band would have 21 revolving members and an output of music (and touring schedule) that would rival The Grateful Dead…with a lot less drug use.
“Will the Circle be Unbroken” was the band’s eighth album in seven years, and a true masterpiece.
Hanna, Kunkel and company went to Nashville to record and collaborate with country greats like Mother Maybelle Carter, fiddlers Roy Acuff and Vassar Clements, banjo player Earl Scruggs, songwriter-guitarists Merle Travis and Doc Watson and others.
The result was a triple album with 37 songs of country and bluegrass.
Only one song — Joni Mitchell’s “Both Sides Now” is contemporary. The rest are all traditional favorites, or those written by an earlier generation. Acuff, Travis and Watson all play their songs, but the majority are Carter Family tunes that everyone knows and plays. Songs like “Keep on the Sunny Side,” “Wabash Cannonball,” “Wildwood Flower” and, of course, the title tune.
Hanna and company paid homage to the greats that came before them, and their love of the material is obvious. In essence, they used their celebrity status to shed light on some forgotten or overlooked figures who came before them, and the record has the feel of a family reunion hoedown, with the youngsters playing backup for their elders.
The second track on the third record is two minutes of conversation between Doc Watson and Merle Travis. Watson tells Travis he named his son after him, hoping “some of the that finger pickin’ might rub off on him.” The decision to keep that dialogue on the record was made out of love, because there’s nothing commercial in it, and it’s obvious Hanna and Kunkel had a love for the material and the people who played it.
The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band followed ‘Unbroken’ with “Stars and Stripes Forever,” a double-album full of the soft, bland corniness that has plagued country music for the last 50 years. It’s not bad; it’s just not honest.
Telling half-truths is not the same as telling the truth, and Kenny Loggins’ “House on Pooh Corner” is “country-rock” in the same way that “Blue Suede Shoes” is an “oldie” — both have zero relevance to the modern world, and are thus easily ignored.
When was the last time you heard The Flatlanders on the radio? Or Johnny Cash? Or Hank Williams, for that matter?
‘Unbroken’ tells the truth and it does so in a way that’s not insulting to its audience. They even cover three songs by Hank Williams…
In the 50-plus years since its release “Will the Circle be Unbroken” has become a classic of American roots music. Anthropologists studying American culture centuries from now will probably have a copy on the same shelf with Harry Smith’s “Anthology of American Folk Music” (1952), Elvis’ “Sun Sessions” (1955) and Miles Davis’ “Kind of Blue” (1959).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.