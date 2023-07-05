The Ohio Nuclear Free Network, composed of dozens of Ohio citizens who are environmental and public health activists, respectfully requests that you exercise your constitutional power of line item veto under Article II, Section 16 of the Ohio Constitution to protect the people of Ohio. Specifically, please veto the line item in Substitute House Bill 33 (and/or the final conference report of the 2024-2025 Biennial Budget bill) which appropriates $750,000 for the proposed Ohio Nuclear Development Authority (ONDA).
Further, please veto from Sub.H.B. 33 and the final conference report the language which creates the ONDA, along with changes to O.R.C. § 3748.03 allowing the Authority to enter into agreements with federal agencies. The ONDA would illegally outsource the spending and regulatory power of Ohio’s executive branch to a private corporation with a board made up entirely of people from the nuclear industry. The ONDA is to be located within the Department of Development as a privatized activity of the secret nonprofit corporation JobsOhio. At no time was it clarified during the legislative process that ONDA would be a public agency or that its records could be retrieved under Ohio’s Open Records Act.
The State of Ohio has no previous history of regulating or managing nuclear power plant construction or operation and has no qualified staff to serve as regulators. Yet the State will be assuming primary legal responsibility for radioactive spills, accidents, and contamination at nuclear plant sites and during transportation of radioactive materials. Ohio taxpayers will be on the hook, possibly for generations, in the event of serious damages and injury.
Please veto all references to ONDA’s creation, empowerment and funding authorization from the biennial budget bill. Thank you.
