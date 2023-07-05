Dear Governor DeWine:

The Ohio Nuclear Free Network, composed of dozens of Ohio citizens who are environmental and public health activists, respectfully requests that you exercise your constitutional power of line item veto under Article II, Section 16 of the Ohio Constitution to protect the people of Ohio. Specifically, please veto the line item in Substitute House Bill 33 (and/or the final conference report of the 2024-2025 Biennial Budget bill) which appropriates $750,000 for the proposed Ohio Nuclear Development Authority (ONDA).

