“My son keeps wondering how they made and did things without electricity,” she said. “So I told him I would take him where he could see for himself.”
The entire conversation opened a theater of memories from my childhood that I hadn’t thought of for a long time…..things like carding wool.
My grandma would take me to her room where there were sacks of wool. She gave me two ping-pong paddle-like things with gravely-looking things on each side. I recall reaching into the sack for wool and working it between the two paddles. The purpose to smooth out the wool and prepare it to be stuffed into blankets to be used in covering up on cold winter nights when cold breezes could find their way through cracks in our bedroom windows and even, at times, actually sifts of snow blew across the bottom of the bed.
My mind even drifted to the extremely cold nights when I crawled under the wool comforts, placed my feet on a hot water bottle, pulled a crocheted cap over my head and go to sleep to the sound of the crackling fire in the middle of our living room.
Then there were the days when my mother purchase a gallon of fresh milk from the farmer down the road. She would sift the cream off the top of the milk and place it in its own jar in the refrigerator. When enough cream accumulated, she would call me to the kitchen table and pour the milk into a butter churn. There I cranked and cranked the jar until it separated into home-made butter. My reward was a warm slice of bread covered with the freshly-made butter and topped with apple butter.
On our property, we had no well water but the neighbor beside us did. My first chore when I got off the school bus was to grab two buckets and take them to the water crank above their well. There, I would pump two buckets of fresh well water, take them home and put a dipper in them to be used to draw our drinking water for the evening.
Down the street, a close neighborhood friend was in the same situation. We would often call out to each other during our trips to the neighbors to draw water…..all without the use of electricity.
One of my memories from times when electricity wasn’t required was the time when an ice storm pulled down the electric wires, leaving us in the dark. It was then that my parents and grandmother would pull out oil lamps, light them and tell stories about the days when those lamps were their main source of light.
“My son asked, how did they make it without electricity,” said the lady whose son wanted to see how it was in the old days when there was no electricity — or computers, or cell phones, even televisions or electric lights.
They lit their oil lamps, built houses with building bricks and cabins with Lincoln logs, read stories to each other at bedtime and entertained each other with family stories and other lore that gets overlooked these days because they get crowded out from electricity.
