There’s a Riot Goin’ On (1971) by Sly and the Family Stone is like the first part of a Valentine concert.
Sly shouts, mumbles and even yodels over drifting backup vocals, guitar, harmonica and a wall of bass thick as mud.
Yet over 50 years later the record is universally seen as a masterpiece.
In his original Rolling Stone review, Vince Aletti called it “smack rock,” and said listening to ‘Riot’ was “like going to sleep very slowly.” He also concluded it was “one of the most important albums of this year.”
Greil Marcus called it “no fun,” and “Muzak with its finger on the trigger,” but still considered it one of rock’s greatest cultural statements in his 1975 book Mystery Train.
Robert Christgau of The Village Voice gave ‘Riot’ an A+ rating.
Sly and company were clearly on drugs when they recorded these 12 cultural statements, and their slow, funky, muted sound was a far cry from the sunny R&B of their previous hits like “Hot Fun in the Summertime.”
The record opens with “Luv and Haight,” the record’s only high energy number — with lyrics directly opposed to the song’s purpose: “Feel so good inside myself/Don’t want to move.”
The man who wanted to take you higher and dance to the music doesn’t want to move? As Aletti noted in 1971, “you know the dude is too f—-ed up to move, even if he wants to.”
It’s all uphill from there, and anyone buying ‘Riot’ expecting the optimism of his Woodstock performance was sadly disappointed.
‘Riot’ was originally titled Africa Talks to You, and Stone kept the theme for “Thank You for Talkin’ to Me, Africa,” a slowed-down inversion of his earlier hit “Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin).”
He works the titles of his earlier hits into the song, including “Everyday People,” “Dance to the Music” and “Sing a Simple Song,” and reinventing himself as a sore winner: “Youth and truth are makin’ love/Dig it for a starter/Dyin’ young is hard to take/Sellin’ out is harder.”
1971 is to rock music what 1939 was to movies. That year gave the world Sticky Fingers, Who’s Next, Tapestry, Hunky Dory, Blue, Little Feat, Meddle, Ram, Imagine, Pearl, Aqualung, Every Picture Tells a Story, Allman Brothers at the Fillmore East, The Inner-Mounting Flame and Led Zeppelin IV.
But that was ‘white’ music.
Sly’s stoned soul picnic fell somewhere between the righteous crooning of What’s Going On and the hard rock of Maggot Brain. Together the three form a sort of trilogy of black life at the time, and an acknowledgment that everything was not ok. Not even close. (What’s going on? There’s a riot goin’ on, maggot brain.) Even the Fifth Dimension sounded sad by ‘71.
Despite its red-white-and-black cover, this record is more personal than political. ‘Riot’ wasn’t about the Black Panthers or Vietnam but Sly and company holding onto themselves after they got everything they ever wanted.
They were refusing easy labels. That’s honest, and honesty takes courage. Maybe that’s why he needed the drugs. As Sly says on “Runnin’ Away” — “look at you, foolin’ you.”
Fifty years later listening to ‘Riot’ is still like walking into the wrong church. Or showing up at the wrong picnic.
Tape hiss and vacuum-tube hum abound. Entire songs are built around guitar vamps looking for a hook. This is music only diehards and close relations could appreciate. “Blood’s thicker than the mud,” Sly sings. Family affair, indeed.
Stone’s career never really recovered after ‘Riot.’ He followed it with Fresh (1973), his last uniformly good record, before a string of disappointments led to some co-writing credits on Parliament projects in the early ’80s.
He’d had a cocaine addiction for years, and Ain’t But the One Way (1982) was his last record. There were a couple of Sly tracks on the Soul Man (1986) soundtrack, but they came to nothing. He’s currently 80 years old and has spent half that time in retirement.
‘Riot’s influence has grown over the years, with Iggy Pop, The Beastie Boys and De La Soul all citing its influence on them. “Spaced Cowboy” (the yodeling song) was mentioned in Nick Hornby’s book High Fidelity (1995) and movie.
And Prince must have been taking notes….
‘Riot’ was a bummer in 1971, and it still is. But sometimes you need a bummer to remind yourself it’s all coming to an end.
So sing a simple song and dance to the music.
Because it won’t last. Nothing ever does.
(A prominent Van Wert citizen recommended this album, and his suggestion is appreciated. Like most, I hated ‘Riot’ when I heard it years ago. But Sly grows on you, and his record demands more than one listen.)
