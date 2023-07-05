Over a lifetime, memories of Independence Day celebrations are etched in my mind from several locations, from McMillan Park in Fort Wayne to Van Wert, Decatur and many regions beyond.
Quite often, early in my life, Fourth of July Celebrations were synonymous with our family vacations. The factory where my dad worked often closed the first two weeks of July and for our family, it meant taking a family vacation to visit with relatives at a distance.
One of my favorite childhood memories of Independence Day occurred on the wide-open prairies of western Nebraska where my cousin was pastor of a country church located in the midst of wheat fields 12 miles from the closest town.
On one occasion, my cousin had purchased a large supply of his own fireworks for our personal display with my parents and his wife and children in the backyard of their Great Plains home. On that night, fireworks spread forth their colors over miles of open wheat fields under a starry Nebraska sky that will always stand out in my memory.
The next morning, as was the tradition, he would have a Bible reading followed by prayers from each of the children.
To this day, I can still hear the voice of my four-year-old cousin who said, “and dear Jesus, thank you for the beautiful fireworks that go up in the sky so that you can see them too!”
For most of us, the Fourth of July is a weekend of family activities, carnivals, gala celebrations, cookouts and fireworks — celebrative, that is, unless our hearts have been shaken with the other side of celebration.
For Uncle Stanley, it was a time of pulling the blinds, locking the house and spending the day inside. Uncle Stanley had spent his Independence in the midst of intense battles during World War II. For him, the explosions of fireworks placed his mind back in the midst of gunshots and bombs and he did all he could to try to eliminate all of the outside reminders on the Fourth of July.
For others, who had suffered through the battles to give us the Independence Day freedom that we enjoy, it increases the pain of “post traumatic stress disorder” that unfortunately still haunts them, especially when there is stimulation of their battlefield pain.
Even to this day, the gala joys of one of our nation’s most pronounced holidays is a reminder to families who have children left behind in the soils of foreign lands in order to give us the freedom we enjoy as we celebrate our great country.
A high school student recently read a book about the Holocaust in Europe.
“When I read about the Holocaust and tried to imagine what it must have felt like, all I could do was think of their family members and what it must have felt like to be in the concentration camps,” she said. “It made me want to cry when I thought about it; I couldn’t imagine how I would feel if it would have been my family.”
It wouldn’t be a bad idea during this celebrative time to say a brief prayer for those who have seen the other side of celebration — and then enjoy the gift of family outings, and the freedom that allows them.
