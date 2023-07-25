Records have been making a comeback over the last decade or so. So where do you buy them, and what’s the best way to find a good deal? To find records go to a record store, right?
First you’d have to find one. Most music stores junked their record bins around 1991, and music retailers have been on the wane about 15 years. The death of mall anchor stores like Sears and J.C. Penney and online buying has slowly killed national retailers like Planet Music, Camelot, NRM and Hot Topics.
Walmart has been selling vinyl for a few years now, but the selection is limited and fairly expensive.
You might try a record show or dealer first before you spend $25-30 for “Kind of Blue” or “Led Zeppelin II.”
You can’t negotiate at a chain store. You can’t always negotiate with a small business owner either, but it’s worth a try.
Charity stores are hit-or-miss. You probably won’t find Pat Benatar or Michael Jackson at your local Salvation Army.
What you will find plenty of is Barbara Streisand, The Norman Luboff Choir, Steve and Eydie Gorme, “Sing Along With Mitch” Vols. 1-497, Andre Kostelanetz, Andy Williams, Perry Como, Dinah Shore, Englebert Humperdinck, gospel records from 1971 to be sold in churches by some family band and never played since, Burl Ives, The New Christy Minstrels, Christmas records, later Sergio Mendes, and ten zillion copies of “Whipped Cream & Other Delights” (1965).
You might find a Glenn Yarbrough or a Smothers Brothers you don’t have, but don’t expect anything made after about 1973. If you’re into Tiki bars and kitsch, charity stores are good places to find those Reader’s Digest 10-record sets of mood music with sound effects like chirping frogs and native drums.
Otherwise, you’re probably wasting your time. A few years ago Goodwill started checking prices and putting valuable titles online. Output at local stores dropped dramatically.
Pawn shops are another matter. Pawn shops buy things with some kind of value (sorry, Mitch Miller), but the pawn shop with a vinyl section is a rarity nowadays. If you’re not a music snob you can find some great deals on CDs, but it depends on the neighborhood.
In fact, everything usually depends on the neighborhood. Sometimes a great record (or CD) will remain unsold just because the locals aren’t interested. A rural music/thrift/antiques store might have some great blues or rap records, while inner city stores might have classic rock or country.
Smaller stores might surprise you. Great scores are unusual, but your chances are better at pawnshops than the local Goodwill. Any record or CD with a cut in the packaging is a former ‘cutout bin’ item. That means the retailer bought them on the cheap and couldn’t return them to the wholesaler. Sometimes you can find sealed and little-used records and CDs for good prices because they were ‘cutouts.’
Always look before purchasing. You might find a great record only to peek inside and discover it’s the wrong title, or someone used the right record for the wrong purpose — like a hockey puck. You don’t know hearbreak until you search for hours to discover Funkadelic’s “Maggot Brain” (1971) minus the record or “Talking Book” (1972) with more scratches than your cat’s litterbox.
The rule for scratches is this: anything you can see but not feel is good, anything felt by your fingertips is bad. It will sound awful if it plays at all. There’s nothing so disappointing as finding great music that can’t be played.
That’s why Buddy Miles and Sly Stone still live in the dollar bins whence I found them. Scratched CDs can be resurfaced if you have a machine, or know someone who does. If you can see light through the disc it’s a hopeless case.
Dirtiness is another matter. If you don’t have a fancy cleaning machine try wood glue. Blow off the excess dust, apply the glue and let it set. Pull it off and restore your old album to like-new condition.
Japanese pressings are most desirable, then German, then English/European, then American, in that order. The reason is the quality of the vinyl itself. Japan uses 100% virgin plastic, Germany 90% virgin, 10% recycled and so on. Japanese records have a white band called an ‘obi.’ If you’ve ever seen one and wondered why it’s so expensive, that’s why.
American records are about 80-20, but some recent pressings of new titles boast they’ve been made with “100% recycled material,” and they probably sound like it. This matters more if you have an expensive sound system.
There is a difference, though. A German “Hot August Night” (1972) and a French “Cosmo’s Factory” (1971) both sound fantastic on my mediocre system (and a lot of the expensive Wal Mart LPs are made in Europe). All the Mobile Fidelity records are made in Japan with JVC ‘super-vinyl.’ They sound great, too, but you pay the price for it.
There are no absolutes in collecting anything, but if you’re eyeballing old records at your grandparents’ house or the local flea market check them out. You never know what you might find.
