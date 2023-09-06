The Adams County, Indiana History records an incident in which Dr. Charles Porter, husband of famed author, Gene Stratton-Porter, wanted to purchase a unique birthday gift for his wife. Porter, banker and founder of the Bank of Geneva, had heard from local resident Thomas Drew that men were receiving good prices for pearls extracted from mussels found in the Wabash River, especially the lower part of the river from Logansport to Vincennes.
The history notes that Drew and his son and Cloyd Buckingham gathered on July 4, 1910 with relatives in Geneva to scan the Wabash River nearby for mussels in the local section of the river. On that occasion, they opened several shells containing pearls. Because of that success, they revisited that portion of the river in Adams county to extract pearls. Besides selling them to interested merchants, the history records that Drew would take them to a local jeweler to be mounted on silver or gold rings or gems.
“Once the town (Geneva) banker, Dr. Charles Porter, came to Drew and asked if he had any unusual items he might buy his wife, Gene Stratton-Porter, for her birthday,” noted the history. “Drew had a gold pin with a very unusual wavy, tear-shaped, mother-of-pearl baroque which he showed to Dr, Porter, who immediately stated that was exactly what he wanted. His wife had nothing like it and would adore it. He paid $35 for the pin, a very good price in 1910.”
One of the most expensive gems ever mounted, according to the history, was done so by R.G. Martin of Pleasant Mills who found three valuable gems near Willshire. He apparently sold them to a St. Louis firm for a total of $575. It was reported that residents near Willshire used to find clams, pearls and edible fish in the St. Marys River; they reportedly sold the clamshells for buttons.
Although pearls could be pulled from clams all along the Wabash River, the most industrious pearl city of all was Vincennes, which had the greatest production of pearls between 1900 and 1935. The peak year was 1906 when pearl fishermen set up “pearl camps” along the river and searched a certain region of the river for pearls. It was reported on May 25, 1906 that one firm in Vincennes shipped out over $10,000 worth of pearls in a single day’s time.
The history notes that a large button factory in Huntington resulted from the success of the pearl industry early on. Boat loads of men in the Huntington area would drag, fish and boil the mussels and then haul them by the truck load to the Huntington industry.
Back to the original “headline thought,” Labor Day, 2023, had a very special “pearl” when our family from Chicago spent the weekend with us. On Labor Day morning, our daughter and granddaughter visited what is known to so many in the area as, “the Lob,” an offshoot of the Wabash River where Stratton-Porter used to write and take pictures.
Our five-year-old granddaughter was especially mesmerized by Monarch butterflies, Swallowtail and the botanical layout of various colored flowers sweeping through the Lob. Cameras snapped many awesome pictures of Yana and her fascination with nature’s creation. And though this trip didn’t produce any literal pearls, “memory pearls” will remain in our hearts for years to come, pictures of the “real pearls” that God sent our way on this special day.
