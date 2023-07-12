The great gaels of Ireland/Are the men that God made mad
For all their wars are merry/And all their songs are sad.
G.K. Chesteron wrote those words in 1911. Seven decades later they were just as true when The Pogues made “Red Roses for Me,” the first of seven LPs they recorded before disbanding in the 1990s.
Pogues was short for ‘poguemahone,’ an Irish gaelic phrase meaning ‘kiss my —s,’ and the Irish band had attitude to spare. The members included a teenage girl, a sociologist, a homosexual, and several alcoholics. The leader of this motley crew was singer/songwriter Shane McGowan — a drunk whose expoits were legendary even by Irish standards.
The Pogues channelled the drama and dysfunction of their personal lives into their music, becoming the first group to mix the anger of punk with the sound of folk. The resulting punk-folk sound was fresh in the ’80s and quickly earned the band a loyal following. There would probably be no Gaelic Storm or Dropkick Murphys nowadays if not for them.
“Transmetropolitan” kicks off side one of “Red Roses for Me” and sets the tone — a drunken tour of London where “On the way we’ll kill and maim/When you haven’t got a penny, boys/It’s all the bloody same.” Side one ends with “The Dark Streets of London.” McGowan wrote and sang both, and he could be the same man complaining about the same things in the same town. He’s more mellow in ‘London,’ though — no killing and maiming.
The Irish don’t have a monopoly on dysfunction, but they’re notorious for taking pride in it. McGowan’s childhood was a nightmare, and in a way “Red Roses for Me” is catharsis for trauma, an illustration of Elisabeth Kubler-Ross’ five stages of grief in song.
The denial can be seen in the drinking-is-fun of “Waxie’s Dargle,” and “Streams of Whiskey,” anger in all the raising hell songs like “Boys From County Hell” and “Sea Shanty,” and bargaining and depression in their lovely rendition of Brendan Behan’s “The Auld Triangle,” about the IRA legend’s prison term in England.
The album closes with acceptance. “Kitty” is a traditional ballad of a man facing the consequences of his actions. He chose rebellion over love and is paying the price — running from the law and bidding farewell to his love. “In a day I’ll be over the mountain/There’ll be time enough left for to cry/So good night and God guard you forever/And write to me won’t you, goodbye.”
“Red Roses for Me” made a stir at the time, and most regard their 1985 followup, “Rum, Sodomy and the Lash” as the Pogues’ finest achievement. Fellow Irishman Elvis Costello (i.e. Declan McManus) produced ‘Rum, Sodomy,’ because he didn’t want the raw emotion of their music to be smoothed over and made slick. He also married Caitlyn O’Riordan, the bassist.
The sound of ‘Rum, Sodomy’ is more dynamic, but I prefer their first. “Red Roses for Me” is northern European blues disguised as a tour of history. You can’t fake conviction, and The Pogues’ grief is as real as their unwillingness to face it.
Those who don’t learn from the past, etc. and The Pogues never seemed to learn from their mistakes or get over them. The more popular they became, the more McGowan descended into alcoholism and drug abuse. By 1991, he was fired from the band. Their tin-whistle player, Spider Stacy took lead vocal duties with Joe Strummer of The Clash sitting in on occasion.
Despite the odd reunion tour, The Pogues ceased to be a band by 1996 (Costello and O’Riordan’s marriage followed in 2002). Shane McGowan lives on but guitarist Philip Chevron and bassist Darryl Hunt (who replaced O’Riordan) are both dead, and it doesn’t look like The Pogues will be releasing new material anytime soon.
Fitting for a band that never got over their past, but at least they left behind a record of their greatness.
